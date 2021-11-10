‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Says This Will ‘Probably’ Be His Last Season on the Show

Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season is “probably” the last one for fan-favorite pro Val Chmerkovskiy. After being eliminated alongside partner Olivia Jade Giannulli during Monday’s Janet Jackson Night, the longtime competitor on DWTS told Entertainment Tonight he was likely hanging up his pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?” he said. “Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

Chmerkovskiy joined the ABC dance competition show’s troupe in its second season back in 2006, but began competing as a pro with a celebrity partner during Season 13 in 2011. In 2015, he took home the Mirrorball Trophy for the first time alongside partner Rumer Willis, and in 2016, he added a second win to his record alongside Laurie Hernandez.

When asked if there was something that could keep him on the show, he replied, “Life is dynamic,” noting that there were no “burned bridges” with DWTS. “I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future,” he said.

After being eliminated following a disappointing Argentine Tango during Monday’s show, Giannulli and her pro partner admitted they were “pretty bummed about their journey coming to an end. “But honestly, this has been the best experience. I’m so happy we made it this far and that we got to dance,” the YouTuber said at the time. “We’ve said this from the beginning, but it wasn’t even about winning or losing. We just wanted to go the distance and have the chance to dance as much as possible. I’m bummed that it’s coming to an end, I got a forever friend and some new moves.”

Chmerkovskiy noted it was the furthest he had gone in four years on the show, which was “so exciting,” but was also disappointed not to continue working with “extraordinary” partner Giannulli. “She’s a perfect teammate, perfect student, so I had a blast teaching her how to dance and I had a blast dancing this season,” he said. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.