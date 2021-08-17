'Dancing With the Stars' Pro's Ex-Wife Takes Aim at Chrishell Stause Amid Update on Divorce

✖

Elena Samodanova shared an update on her divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and threw some shade Chrishell Stause's way during an Instagram Q&A session with fans on Sunday. Savchenko, 37, and Samodanova, 36, announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. Their split came after Savchenko and Stause competed together on Dancing With the Stars, and there was speculation that they developed feelings for each other. The Selling Sunset star, 40, and Savchenko strongly denied these rumors.

During the Q&A session, one fan asked Samodanova for her "thoughts and feelings" about Stause. "Chrishell, WHO???" the choreographer replied, reports Us Weekly. Another fan asked Samodanova if she was officially divorced. "Not yet, very soon!" she wrote.

Savchenko announced the couple's plans to divorce on Nov. 6, 2020, when he shared a photo of the couple with their two daughters. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he wrote in part. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them." The two are parents to Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4.

Samodanova later publicly accused Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity," but he denied ever cheating on his wife. "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he said in another November statement, adding that his relationship with Stause never moved beyond platonic friendship. "Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing," the dancer said, adding that he hoped their split could be kept out of the public eye.

Stause also issued a statement in November, calling Savchenko and Samodanova's split "unfortunate." She noted that the "countless hours" training with Savchenko created a "strong supportive friendship," but it never moved beyond that. "I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time," she concluded.

Savchenko recently told Entertainment Tonight he has enjoyed life as a single dad and even thinks it could be the subject of a reality TV show. "It's everything. Starting from waking up in the morning, to doing their hair, making breakfast, taking them to school, doing activities ... just being a dad, it's an amazing thing," the dancer said earlier this month. "It's funny because when we were together, with Elena, I didn't have that much time with them. Because either I was on tour, or on the season, and we had a full-time nanny."

Today, the former couple is evenly splitting their time with their daughters. "It's 50/50, so on my days, it's like 100 percent me being a single dad with two girls," he said. "It's an amazing TV show idea, by the way! Hot single dad with kids? Game over!"