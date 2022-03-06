‘Dancing With the Stars’ Favorites Reunite on TikTok

Former Dancing With the Stars partners Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson are showing off their dance moves once again. The pair reunited on TikTok for a fun dance alongside fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold. As DWTS fans know, Mizanin and Carson were partnered during the most recent season of the competition, during which they came in 9th place.

In the clip, Mizanin, Carson, and Arnold each take turns dancing it out to a remix of Paramore’s “Hard Times.” However, the pros don’t believe that Mizanin’s moves are up to par. After Arnold and Carson show off their moves, they jokingly walk away after the Real World alum shows off his own. Mizanin captioned the fun video with, You can take me out of #DWTS but you can’t take the #dancing out of me.”

DWTS fans will likely get a kick out of the video, as it marks a reunion between the Season 30 partners. While the WWE personality did his best in the competition, he was ultimately elminated after finding himself in the bottom two alongside JoJo Siwa. Even though he didn’t walk away with the win, Mizanin held his head high. After his elimination, he penned a message to his fans in which he said that if he had to go out against anyone, he wanted it to be Siwa. He wrote, “The SECOND it was announced I was in the bottom two against [Siwa] on [DWTS], I knew I was going home. You could see it on my face! But honestly, if I got to choose who to go home against, I would want it to be JoJo.”

Mizanin further discussed his time on the competition with Entertainment Tonight. Once again, he was a good sport as he expressed that there were no “ill feelings” following his elimination. Additionally, he shared nothing but kind words for his partner, Carson.

“I put my best out there. I had the best choreographer. She was creative. She helped me get to where I needed to be,” Mizanin said. “And to be honest, I felt like I did a great job. I didn’t feel like I fell on my face. I thought I represented myself, as well as my family, as well as everyone, the best I possibly could’ve.”