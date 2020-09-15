'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Chrishell Stause Deserved Better After Low Score

Dancing With the Stars introduced fans to a new slate of dancing celebrities during the Season 29 premiere on Monday night. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause danced her heart out with partner Gleb Savchenko, earning themselves a score of 13 out of 30. Shortly after she received the critiques from the judges, her fans flocked to Twitter in order to express that the reality star and actor deserved better following her first performance of the season.

Stause and Savchenko received one of the lowest scores of the night. As a result, they are sitting on the bottom of the leaderboard alongside former NBA star Charles Oakley and Tiger King star Carole Baskin. On Twitter, many of Stause's fans compared her routine to Oakley and Baskin's, sharing that there isn't a reason why her score was only a point or two better than their routines. Oakley received a score of 12 out of 30 after performing with Emma Slater while Baskin received an 11 out of 30 following her performance with partner Pasha Pashkov, which ended up being the lowest score of the night.

Even though Stause didn't receive the worst score out of all of the competitors, viewers still weren't pleased that her score wasn't higher. As a result, they took to social media to share their thoughts about the whole matter.