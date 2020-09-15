'Dancing With the Stars' Judges Called out for Possible Double Standard With Lifts

Dancing With the Stars' latest season got off to an exciting start on Monday night. The premiere was filled with thrilling dances performed by some of your favorite celebrities, including Anne Heche and Jesse Metcalfe. Throughout the night, the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, gave their critiques for each performance. After Vernon Davis performed a foxtrot with Pete Murgatroyd, Inaba pointed out that the professional dancer's feet seemed to lift a bit when the former football player dragged her during the routine, docking them a point for a lift violation. But, as fans on Twitter pointed out, it appeared as though others incorporated lifts throughout the night and did not receive any criticism for the practice.

On Dancing With the Stars, it is acceptable to incorporate lifts in certain styles, but it is prohibited in others, such as the foxtrot. Back in 2013, Inaba penned an essay in which she opened up about why she enforces this lift rule, explaining that she is alright with being known as the "lift police." She wrote, per Femestella, "It makes people angry, but I still agree with why we have the rule for the lifts, which was to keep the playing field level for the older and less physically strong contestants so that all the dances didn't just become show dances with lifts and tricks. This rule forces the couples to stay on the ground and really dance."

Given Inaba's explanation, it makes sense why this rule is incorporated into the competition. But, fans still took time to point out this apparent double standard when it comes to the whole lift situation.