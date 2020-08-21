'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Think Artem Chigvintsev Is Returning for Season 29

✖

Dancing With the Stars fans are convinced that Artem Chigvintsev will be joining the pro line-up for Season 29 after the show dropped a cryptic hint about another dancer who would be added to the season in a special announcement Monday on Good Morning America. Friday, the ABC morning show tweeted out a teaser promising a "surprise" having to do with the pros on the upcoming season at the start of next week.

The clues in the promo tease, "He just had a baby with the love of his life, and she knows how to kick some a—," which seems to be obvious in pointing at Chigvintsev, who welcomed his son with former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella on July 31. Fans were shocked when Chigvinstsev and Sharna Burgess were cut for Season 28, but with the Aussie dancer being invited back this year, it appears like both members of the pro duo will be back.

After not being invited back for Season 28, the Burn the Floor alum said on his fiancée's podcast in August 2019 that the news was a "massive shock." He continued, "There was never a thought in my mind that I’m not going to be doing it. There’s always a chance, as a pro, you might be doing some performances on the show and there’s still an involvement in some sort. But getting this call, 'There's gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,' it's like going through a breakup after 10 years."

On Aug. 2 of this year, Bella and Chigvintsev announced they had welcomed their son, with Bella captioning a photo of the little boy's hand, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy." Chigvintsev captioned the same photo, "Please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev... proud of my love."

Also on the pro line-up this season are Burgess, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. The pros' celebrity partners have yet to be announced.

This upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will also be the first since longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were revealed in July to have been replaced by supermodel and America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks. Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.