'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Blindsided That ABC Fired Erin Andrews, Too

ABC decided to make Monday a gloomy day for a few of its biggest hosts, axing both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from Dancing With the Stars. The news of both departures sent shockwaves across social media, especially when it came to Andrews, who had held her position since 2014 after previously competing and making the finals on the show a few years earlier.

In a statement put out by ABC and BBC Studios, the two companies said that Bergeron, who had hosted since its inception, will “forever” be a part of the show’s family, while Erin was always someone that fans “rooted for” since making her first appearance. Andrews has yet to comment on the news. As for Bergeron, he shared the news on Twitter of his departure, writing that he was “grateful” for all the people he met and “lifelong friendships.”

As for Andrews, news of her removal came shortly after Bergeron’s firing. None of the two have had replacements named as of this writing. Season 29 is expected to premiere in the fall, though the coronavirus pandemic has dampened much of Hollywood. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Andrews’ exit from the reality show.