'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Blindsided That ABC Fired Erin Andrews, Too
ABC decided to make Monday a gloomy day for a few of its biggest hosts, axing both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from Dancing With the Stars. The news of both departures sent shockwaves across social media, especially when it came to Andrews, who had held her position since 2014 after previously competing and making the finals on the show a few years earlier.
In a statement put out by ABC and BBC Studios, the two companies said that Bergeron, who had hosted since its inception, will “forever” be a part of the show’s family, while Erin was always someone that fans “rooted for” since making her first appearance. Andrews has yet to comment on the news. As for Bergeron, he shared the news on Twitter of his departure, writing that he was “grateful” for all the people he met and “lifelong friendships.”
As for Andrews, news of her removal came shortly after Bergeron’s firing. None of the two have had replacements named as of this writing. Season 29 is expected to premiere in the fall, though the coronavirus pandemic has dampened much of Hollywood. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to Andrews’ exit from the reality show.
Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any suckier... @Tom_Bergeron & @ErinAndrews will be missed!— Kelly Raven (@KellyRaven66) July 14, 2020
Big mistake letting go of @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews !!! No show without them.— Marissa (@missrisso2) July 14, 2020
@DancingABC What’s this I hear that neither @Tom_Bergeron nor @ErinAndrews will be back next season? Are you TRYING to tank the show? 🤦🏻♀️— KAM (@Ceecee25641725) July 14, 2020
First, Tom is out and now @ErinAndrews?!?! This is soooo disappointing. Erin and Tom work off of each other so well! They are both amazing TV personalities! #DWTS— DWTS Interact (@DWTSInteract) July 14, 2020
What?????? I’m so sad!!! You and @ErinAndrews we’re what made the show.— Crickster (@crickadoodledoo) July 13, 2020
Sorry, in this time of covid we rely on some things that bring us comfort and joy. That is @Tom_Bergeron 100%. Please reconsider Tom and Erin. If things are too different you might lose a huge audience base. We miss many of your top dancers already. This is a very sad day.— Dance and Dialogue (@DanceDialogue) July 14, 2020