'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Spot Awkward Moment With Tyra Banks and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Tuesday night's all-new episode of Dancing With the Stars may have featured a few dances that wowed the judges, but some fans couldn’t seem to overlook an awkward moment that occurred between new host Tyra Banks and Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. As Bristowe and her pro dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev joined Banks for a post dance interview and the reveal of the judge's scores, Banks asked to see the celebs shoes, though her request led to an awkward silence.
The moment, which you can see by clicking here, came as Banks asked Bristowe about an ankle injury she had sustained that almost had her sitting out of the ballroom. Bristowe, thankfully, was well enough to compete, telling the former America's Next Top Model host that "cortisone helps" and that her ankle is "doing okay." After Bristowe commented that "it helps to be in these shoes," Banks asked to see them, though the request led to an awkward silence before Banks abruptly said, "Okay, let's get scores."
While it is unclear if Bristowe simply had not heard the request or if the show was running short on time and needed to move on to scoring, the moment caught the attention of plenty of viewers. Many deemed it just another example of Banks' "awkward" hosting, some calling on the series to reinstate Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts. Keep scrolling to see what viewers are saying.
the awkward moments of Tyra hosting really have me weak. like when Carole didn't answer last week, then the moment with AJ tonight & now the shoe thing with Kaitlyn LMAOOOOO bye #dwts— Michelle 🌸 (@ShellyBaby_13) September 23, 2020
Why did Tyra just ask to see Kaitlyn’s shoes though... like what?? #dwts— Emily Renee (@emilyy_renee) September 23, 2020
Tyra to Kaitlin: “can we see your shoes.....?”
Director screaming in her ear as camera and stage lighting shifts to the judges:
“NO, WE HAVE NO TIME LEFT BC OF YOUR YAMMERING ALL NIGHT!”
#DWTS pic.twitter.com/lcTOhZm8RX— jenji (@jenjihere) September 23, 2020
Tyra is awkward af on #DWTS. Bring back @Tom_Bergeron!— KP (@_karynitaaa) September 23, 2020
Why can nobody hear what Tyra is saying? Makes the show so awkward after she’s repeated herself 3 times 😑 #DWTS— kaitlyn (@kaitcosulich) September 23, 2020
The stars can't ever here what the heck Tyra is asking them it's so awkward #DWTS— Allison Pennock (@al_pal06) September 23, 2020
Tyra said “Can you show us the shoe?” GIRL 😭— jwiv (@JasmineWinona) September 23, 2020
I’d rather hear more from the judges then Tyra asking awkward questions #DWTS @DancingABC— Liz Rodriguez (@lizzy_liz217) September 23, 2020
Uh, no, Tyra, she doesn’t need to show you the shoes... #DWTS— Bri Andlinger Rys (@BriRys) September 23, 2020
I vote to boycott Tyra!! Who asks to see someone’s sprained ankle and what shoes they’re wearing?! #DWTS— Lady Nevamynd (@LadyJHoule) September 23, 2020
LMAOOOOO Tyra omfg this is so awkward. not her saying can you show us the shoe ... everyone was like ............. #dwts— Michelle 🌸 (@ShellyBaby_13) September 23, 2020
Can we see the shoe? Are you kidding me right now! #dwts— Nurse J (@Julz42428376) September 23, 2020
Can we please have Tom, Erin or literally anyone else host @DancingABC?!
I was hoping this would be a good change but between the catwalk entrance, the “advice” and awkward interactions with the cast idk how much longer I can watch the Tyra Show 🙄— Shelby Marie (@ShelbyMarie_) September 23, 2020
Look..i hate to be THAT person, but Tyra just isn't a good interviewer. She comes across as awkward and uncomfortable, and she asks weird questions. Please bring back Tom and Erin..🙏🙏 #DWTS— Anastasia Beaverhausen (@djgirl40) September 23, 2020