'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Spot Awkward Moment With Tyra Banks and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Tuesday night's all-new episode of Dancing With the Stars may have featured a few dances that wowed the judges, but some fans couldn’t seem to overlook an awkward moment that occurred between new host Tyra Banks and Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. As Bristowe and her pro dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev joined Banks for a post dance interview and the reveal of the judge's scores, Banks asked to see the celebs shoes, though her request led to an awkward silence.

The moment, which you can see by clicking here, came as Banks asked Bristowe about an ankle injury she had sustained that almost had her sitting out of the ballroom. Bristowe, thankfully, was well enough to compete, telling the former America's Next Top Model host that "cortisone helps" and that her ankle is "doing okay." After Bristowe commented that "it helps to be in these shoes," Banks asked to see them, though the request led to an awkward silence before Banks abruptly said, "Okay, let's get scores."

While it is unclear if Bristowe simply had not heard the request or if the show was running short on time and needed to move on to scoring, the moment caught the attention of plenty of viewers. Many deemed it just another example of Banks' "awkward" hosting, some calling on the series to reinstate Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts. Keep scrolling to see what viewers are saying.