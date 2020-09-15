'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Spot Awkward Moment Between Tyra Banks and Carole Baskin
Carole Baskin and Tyra Banks may have both made their Dancing With the Stars debut during Monday's Season 29 premiere, but the two seemed to completely miss each other on stage when it came to an awkward interaction that left audiences cringing. The Tiger King competitor, paired with pro Pasha Pashkov, seemed to either be lost for words or unable to hear the show's new host during the scoring portion of the competition, leading to a moment that had DWTS fans making all kinds of jokes on social media.
Baskin had a tough first night with the judges as well, dancing the paso doble to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor for a score of 11/30. Keep reading to see the awkward moment between Baskin and Banks play out for yourself and see the strong reaction from Dancing With the Stars fans.
An Awkward Moment
Tyra Banks can’t hide her feelings for Carol Baskins. #dwts #DWTSPremiere pic.twitter.com/mVEJ1Mt8Ik— Real Bitches of Comedy (@RBOComedy) September 15, 2020
The uncomfortable exchange came when, during scoring, Banks asked Baskin, "Did you tap into that inner tiger?" only to receive only a slight nod. "Yes?" the host asked again, responding to herself, "Oh yes!" before continuing, "OK we're gonna get your scores."prevnext
"What Was That?"
Watching the moment play out live, people couldn't help but notice just how odd it truly was.
TYRA: Carole did you tap into your inner tiger— Ar:) (@itsaryannaa) September 15, 2020
Carole: 👁👄👁
TYRA: Carole did you tap into your inner tiger
Carole: 👀👄👀
carole baskin was so fucking awkward when tyra asked her a question she didn’t even acknowledge her.. what was that??? #dwts— 𝕊𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕓𝕪 𝕃𝕪𝕟𝕟 (@seasonalOREO) September 15, 2020
"Funniest Thing'
People were cracking up at the moment, which one viewer coined "the funniest thing I have ever seen."
NOT TYRA ASKING CAROLE BASKIN A QUESTION 3 TIMES AND THEN GIVING UP— matt gehring (@mattryanx) September 15, 2020
carole baskin not answering tyra banks is the funniest thing i have ever seen— thea (@CLAIRMONTBISHOP) September 15, 2020
"How Awkward"
The question being asked on Twitter was what, if anything, led to the awkward moment between the two?
Okay did anyone else see how awkward Carole Baskin was towards Tyra? Like she didn’t even answer her 😅— pey🦋 (@peyytt_) September 15, 2020
Wtf did Tyra do to Carole 🤣🤣— Killa (@Kelcey_Trenea) September 15, 2020
"Weird"
Plenty of people simply called out the moment as "weird" between the two, questioning why Baskin left Banks hanging.
#DWTS why did Carole Baskin ignore Tyra's question at the end ?? weird— M A L L O R Y (@KardashianMinaj) September 15, 2020
Wow Carole Baskin, way to leave Tyra hanging there. #DWTS #DancingWiththeStars— Jessica (@jmy143) September 15, 2020
Making Jokes
There were plenty of jokes flying around Twitter about the two women's interaction as well.
Tyra is gonna ask Carole Baskin if she killed her husband SECONDS after that foxtrot and that’s why it’s good to get Tyra.— Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) September 13, 2020
In the finale of Dancing with the Stars, Carole Baskin murders Tyra Banks.— DNA TIME LORD (@VoteDNA) September 15, 2020
Next Week
While there was no elimination during the first week of dances, the scores earned by each pair will be combined with their scores from the judges in week two, as well as the results of America's vote. It's at that point one team will be sent packing. With Baskin and Pashkov earning the lowest score of the night — an 11/30 — if they don't step it up coming into next week, it could very well be them packing their bags. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.prev