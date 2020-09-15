'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Spot Awkward Moment Between Tyra Banks and Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin and Tyra Banks may have both made their Dancing With the Stars debut during Monday's Season 29 premiere, but the two seemed to completely miss each other on stage when it came to an awkward interaction that left audiences cringing. The Tiger King competitor, paired with pro Pasha Pashkov, seemed to either be lost for words or unable to hear the show's new host during the scoring portion of the competition, leading to a moment that had DWTS fans making all kinds of jokes on social media.

Baskin had a tough first night with the judges as well, dancing the paso doble to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor for a score of 11/30. Keep reading to see the awkward moment between Baskin and Banks play out for yourself and see the strong reaction from Dancing With the Stars fans.