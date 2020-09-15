Watch: Don Lewis' Family Names Carole Baskin in 'DWTS' Commercial Asking for Tips

✖

A commercial featuring Don Lewis' family, friends and their attorney aired during Dancing With The Stars Season 29, and it featured the group asking viewers for new tips that could lead to information on his whereabouts. Carole Baskin, who was married to Lewis at the time of his disappearance, is competing on Dancing With The Stars this season after becoming a national celebrity due to Tiger King. Baskin has denied any wrongdoing, but the documentary included an episode on Joe Exotic's theory that Baskin killed Lewis and fed his body to tigers.

The 50-second commercial featured Lewis' daughters Gayle, Lynda, and Donna, who reminded viewers they are a "real family" who miss their father. In the end, the family's lawyer, John Phillips, told viewers Lewis' family "deserves justice" and asked if anyone had new information that could help. They have offered a $100,000 reward for new information on Lewis' disappearance.

Lewis went missing in August 1997, when he was supposed to go on a trip to Costa Rica. He was never found, and officials declared him legally dead in 2002. Lewis' family told TMZ they believe it is "grossly insensitive" to have Baskin on DWTS. "We are disappointed the producers are choosing sensation of answers and ratings over justice," Phillips added on Twitter.

Baskin has said she hopes her time on DWTS will reintroduce her to viewers who only know of her from Tiger King. "There's plenty of wrongs but this isn't about me. This is about the cats and they were the real losers in Tiger King. There was [little] attention paid to what those cats go through," Baskin recently told Entertainment Tonight. "So I am really hoping that Dancing With the Stars will keep those cats first and foremost in the front of the viewers so that they are constantly thinking about those cats being in cages and being exploited so that we can change that and end the private possession and the cub handling."

Baskin's dance was saved for last on Monday. She was paired with Pasha Pashkov and danced the Pasodoble to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." Her performance was the lowest-scored of the night, earning just an 11/30 from the judges. Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber earned the best scores of the night, with 21 points each. Every couple will perform again next week, and fans will finally get to vote on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at ABC.com.