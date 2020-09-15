'DWTS': Carole Baskin Claws Like a Tiger in Her Intro, and Fans Are Terrified
Tiger King subject Carole Baskin had Dancing With The Stars viewers talking even before she took the dance floor. During the introductions early on, Baskin made sure no one could forget what she is famous for. She clawed at the air as if she was a tiger, which terrified some viewers at home.
Baskin is the co-founder of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary located near Tampa. She became a national celebrity in March when Netflix released Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a documentary series about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, an Oklahoma zoo owner better known as Joe Exotic. The series focused on the tabloid aspects of Exotic's life and his feud with Baskin, which culminated in him going to jail. Exotic is now serving a 22-year sentence for 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire. Prosecutors said he hired a hitman to kill Baskin, who tried to get his zoo shut down.
Baskin is involved in her own controversies. As Tiger King viewers saw, Exotic believes Baskin killed her second husband, millionaire Don Lewis, and fed his body to her tigers. Lewis went missing in 1997 and has not been seen since. He was declared legally dead in 2002 and Baskin denies any wrongdoing. Lewis' daughters and their lawyer bought commercial time during DWTS, asking viewers for new tips related to Lewis' disappearance.
No one told us that #DWTS will now give us nightmares... pic.twitter.com/3lDkCPz0wm— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 15, 2020
Going back and forth between football and #DWTS (I’m just here for Carole Baskin 😂)— Mask Wearing CHAMP⚾️⚾️⚾️ (@snazzzyredhead) September 15, 2020
Saving Carole Baskin for the very end is killing me as slowly and painfully as the tigers killed her husband #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ypvql7JDHO— tara (@_tprince) September 15, 2020
omfg they did NOT purchase a tv spot during #dwts for Carole Baskin’s husband 😂😫
Savage pic.twitter.com/YZEY8Q1Vwe— b r i t t a n y (@weensandthings) September 15, 2020
she is creepy BEYOND belief in this still from #DWTS tonight. It’s Carole Baskin!
she plotting something 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/Ms60g7lFuU— Noel The Third 👑 (@KingOfHotTopics) September 15, 2020
Carole Baskin is on DWTS like she didn’t feed her husband to them Tigers #SheDidIt— Rique (Re-Kay for those who butcher it) (@PBMRiqueG) September 15, 2020