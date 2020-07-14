'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Send Love to Erin Andrews After Former Co-Host Breaks Her Silence on Exit

Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked to learn Monday that the ABC show's longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, would not be returning for Season 29 after being let go by the network. Bergeron has hosted DWTS from the beginning, lending his signature humor to all 28 seasons of the dance competition series over 15 years, while Andrews joined the cast in 2014 after competing on Season 10 alongside pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

ABC confirmed in a statement to TVLine after Bergeron broke the news on social media that the show was parting with its hosts due to a new "creative direction" planned for the series. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," the network said. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Needless to say, Dancing With the Stars fans had some strong opinions on the network's decision, especially after Andrews took to social media to break her silence on being let go. Keep scrolling to read more about the shake-up in DWTS and fans' reactions.