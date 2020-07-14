'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Send Love to Erin Andrews After Former Co-Host Breaks Her Silence on Exit
Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked to learn Monday that the ABC show's longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, would not be returning for Season 29 after being let go by the network. Bergeron has hosted DWTS from the beginning, lending his signature humor to all 28 seasons of the dance competition series over 15 years, while Andrews joined the cast in 2014 after competing on Season 10 alongside pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
ABC confirmed in a statement to TVLine after Bergeron broke the news on social media that the show was parting with its hosts due to a new "creative direction" planned for the series. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," the network said. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
Needless to say, Dancing With the Stars fans had some strong opinions on the network's decision, especially after Andrews took to social media to break her silence on being let go. Keep scrolling to read more about the shake-up in DWTS and fans' reactions.
Breaking the News
Bergeron was the first person to break the news of his exit, thanking the network for an "incredible 15 year run" and the "most unexpected gift" of his career. The former America's Funniest Home Videos host only addressed his firing, not Andrews', but ABC's subsequent statement made it clear the show was going with a complete change in its hosting cast.
Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?— Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020
Breaking Her Silence
While Andrews didn't comment right away, Tuesday morning, she released a statement on social media thanking her Dancing With the Stars family for "6 memorable seasons." She added that those years "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Despite the way her time on the show came to an end, Andrews wrote she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."
❤️😉 pic.twitter.com/4NwkqvAnuF— Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) July 14, 2020
Disappointed Fans
Andrews' statement drew impassioned comments from fans who were sad to see both she and Bergeron leaving the show. Some called the choice to let them go a "poor decision," while others lamented the show wouldn't be the same without its dynamic duo.
@ErinAndrews and @Tom_Bergeron - The dancers are amazing, but they come and go. The 2 of you and the judges ARE Dancing With the Stars. It won't be the same without you both, so much so that they will likely regret this poor decision. Best of luck to both of you!— Mookie Sweet (@MustangMom1006) July 14, 2020
Wait, what?? 😱 So sad to hear your are leaving Erin. You were one of the reasons my wife and I watched each year. The show won’t be the same without you. Best wishes for you and your family on your next adventure!— David Crisp (@davidcrisp) July 14, 2020
'Huge Mistake'
Others called the firings a "huge mistake," with one user even referencing the scene from Pretty Woman in which Julia Roberts' character has her comeuppance with a snobby store clerk.
I think the powers that be- well, they made a huge mistake! I’ve watched from the beginning but, I’m done👎— Flossie Dopkin (@flopkin) July 14, 2020
'Good Luck'
Many tempered their disappointment with well wishes for Andrews, whom they reassured would be "great" regardless of what her next project is.
Ohhh my wife will not be happy when she hears about this. I mean I guess I will miss seeing you on DWTS too😉 not that I watch or anything. Good luck to you we know you will be great no matter what you do!— Kevin Morgan 🇺🇸 (@Golfmorgank) July 14, 2020
I’ll miss seeing you. Your connections with the athletes were fun to watch. Not to mention all the beauty and hairstyles. And you were a contestant as well. The total package.— Dana Bessinger (@aggiette) July 14, 2020
Boycotts
People feeling a bit more angry about the change-up vowed they were "done" watching Dancing With the Stars now that Andrews and Bergeron wouldn't be on their screens.
And...I'm out. I'll follow you in sports but I'm done with Dancing with the Stars.— Jennifer Aries (@JenAries4) July 14, 2020
We love you! Not sure I’ll be watching without you and Tom. Always enjoyed your humor and quick wit!— Grammy90713 (@grammy90713) July 14, 2020
'DWTS' Alum Weighs In
While the majority of Dancing With the Stars pros have yet to weigh in on the casting shake-up, former pro Sharna Burgess made sure to pen a sweet note to both hosts as soon as the news broke Monday. Burgess herself was let go unexpectedly from DWTS after winning Season 27 alongside Bobby Bones.
"You’re both superstars and I’ve loved both working with you and watching you work," Burgess wrote alongside photos with the two hosts and her former partner. "Here’s to all the memories and all the laughs and all the tears with a few scandals, injuries and nip slips thrown in for fun ;) (remember that [face palm emoji])" Burgess continued that she "cannot wait" to see what is next for both of her former co-stars. "Big big love and tons of gratitude," she concluded.prev