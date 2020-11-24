✖

Another Dancing With the Stars season is in the bag, with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev taking home the Mirrorball during Monday's finale. Looking forward to Season 30, fans of the ABC dance competition have made it clear on social media that they want one major thing to go back to the way it was before the most recent season — the host.

Tyra Banks joined DWTS in July after ABC fired longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with the network saying it planned on going a "new creative direction." But that direction didn't quite hit with many fans, who took to Twitter on finale night to ask that Bergeron and Andrews be allowed to return for the show's 30th season.

"Could we possibly get back Tom and Erin and get rid of Tyra.. I love her but not as the host of Dancing With the Stars..." one person tweeted, as another wrote, "I still miss Tom and Erin." A third echoed, "I miss Tom and Erin. I feel like Tyra killed the vibe of the show," and plenty of other people online agreed.

ABC announced in July of its original decision to switch hosts, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron was the first to break the news, tweeting hours before the official statement, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Andrews likewise thanked her ABC colleagues for six memorable seasons as the host, concluding she would "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."