‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Notice Funny Blunder During Soul Train Night

Dancing With the Stars brought the soul for Soul Train Night on Monday but fans couldn’t stop pointing out this one hilarious blunder. During every performance on DWTS, the camera usually finds the celebrity contestant’s friends and family in the crowds. However, katieelisa_ on TikTok shared that she and her mom were “laughing so hard” as two little kids were pointed out as NFL player Danny Amendola’s friends.

Many took to the comments of the TikTok to share the same reactions, with one’s mom wondering why Amondela’s friends are 12 years old. “It’s nice that his friends were able to go out on a school night to support him,” another one said. The thing that makes it even worse is that the Soul Train Night episode was recorded last week when Dancing With the Stars was on break for the vice presidential debate. So the editors could have definitely fixed that before the episode even aired, but it does make it all the more hilarious.

Who those kids actually are is unknown, as well as where Amendola’s actual friends were, but one can hope that Dancing With the Stars gets it right next week. This season has been a bit rocky, however, between Anna Delvey’s controversial appearance and Gene Simmons serving as a guest judge for Hair Metal Night, fans were probably happy to at least laugh a little bit during the series.

Meanwhile, after DWTS had yet another double elimination this week, the series will have Dedication Night next week, and it is sure to be emotional. Former pro Mark Ballas will serve as a guest judge that night, with the following week being the fan-favorite Disney Night. Whether or not celebrity contestants will have their family and friends be their actual family and friends in the crowd will be something to look forward to, along with the continuing incredible performances.

Those still vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.