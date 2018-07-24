‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Gush Over James Hinchcliffe’s Proposal

Fans of Dancing With the Stars are taking to social media to congratulate alum James Hinchcliffe after he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Becky Dalton.

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe has taken his relationship with high school sweetheart Becky Dalton to the next level, the 31-year-old announcing on Tuesday that he and Dalton are engaged.

“Wait, what?! I thought they said ’til DEBT do us part’!” Dalton wrote on his social media channels alongside an image of himself and his new fiancée flashing her new ring, adding the hashtag “#BeckyGetsHinched.”

Fans of the Dancing With the Stars alum, who performed with pro dancer Sharna Burgess on season 23 and made it as runners-up behind Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy, are now taking to social media to gush over the news and offer their congratulations.

“Congrats to you both. We wish you nothing but the very best in life,” the official Mazda Motorsports Twitter account tweeted.

“Coming up with the hashtag is the hardest part. Good job getting that out of the way!” another fan wrote, clearly liking Hinchcliffe’s punny hashtag.

“That feeling when the next 6 to 12 months of your life will be nothing but deciding patterns for bridesmaids dresses and the pros and cons between registering at Target or Bed Bath and Beyond,” another person joked before offering their congratulations in a second tweet.

“Congratulations. Wish you all the happinness in the world!!!” one fan wrote.

The surprise proposal reportedly happened on July 16 at Six Mile Lake in Muskoka, Ontario, with Hinchliffe telling Entertainment Tonight that only himself, his parents and the jewelers from Knar Jewellery in Oakville, Ontario that the proposal was in the works.

“After the Honda Indy Toronto, we headed to our cottage in Muskoka and I had it all planned out to ask her to go on a booze cruise after dinner. While we were driving up to the cottage, it was cloudy and not looking great out, but as we got closer the weather broke,” he revealed. “After we made dinner, I ran over to my parents’ cottage telling Becky I was grabbing the boat keys, but really the ring was there, along with some champagne. I stashed them on the boat, and when we got to a place where we were just enjoying the moment, I got up and grabbed the ring from the glovebox. I got on one knee and asked Becky to marry me.”

Hinchliffe and Dalton originally met in an acting class while in high school and attended Hinchcliffe’s prom together, though they did not go on their first official date until February 2016 after Dalton reached out to Hinchcliffe following a life-threatening accident he was involved in in 2015.