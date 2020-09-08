'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Believe Derek Hough Is Replacing Judge Len Goodman

Fans of ABC's dancing competition Dancing With the Stars have already had to reckon with a number of major changes as the series enter Season 29. On Tuesday, ABC revealed that another major change is headed their way, with former pro dancer Derek Hough set to join the judge's table as longtime head judge Len Goodman takes a step back, earning a variety of reactions from viewers.

This latest shakeup, which follows on the heels of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' abrupt departures, is largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New host Tyra Banks had previously revealed that coronavirus travel restrictions were complicating Goodman's return, something that ABC all but confirmed Tuesday with their announcement. Goodman, however, will not be completely absent from the series, as he will be weighing in from the U.K. Hough, a six-time Mirrorball trophy winner, is ecstatic to be taking on a new role, exclaiming in a statement that "coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."

Having last appeared on the series during Season 23, fans were just as excited as Hough is over news of his return. Just minutes after DWTS made the announcement, fans of the series flocked to social media to react.