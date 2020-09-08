'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Believe Derek Hough Is Replacing Judge Len Goodman
Fans of ABC's dancing competition Dancing With the Stars have already had to reckon with a number of major changes as the series enter Season 29. On Tuesday, ABC revealed that another major change is headed their way, with former pro dancer Derek Hough set to join the judge's table as longtime head judge Len Goodman takes a step back, earning a variety of reactions from viewers.
This latest shakeup, which follows on the heels of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' abrupt departures, is largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New host Tyra Banks had previously revealed that coronavirus travel restrictions were complicating Goodman's return, something that ABC all but confirmed Tuesday with their announcement. Goodman, however, will not be completely absent from the series, as he will be weighing in from the U.K. Hough, a six-time Mirrorball trophy winner, is ecstatic to be taking on a new role, exclaiming in a statement that "coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."
Having last appeared on the series during Season 23, fans were just as excited as Hough is over news of his return. Just minutes after DWTS made the announcement, fans of the series flocked to social media to react.
I am very excited that @derekhough is coming back to #DWTS— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) September 8, 2020
prevnext
Yeah I’m totally watching since Derek is back. Stopped watching when he left 😂 #dwts #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/IfAcwhGVi5— 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@LyndaShonubi) September 8, 2020
BEST NEWS— Adri. (@bookswift) September 8, 2020
prevnext
I am so happy that you are returning to #DWTS— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) September 8, 2020
September 8, 2020
prevnext
Wahoooooo my boys back in the ballroom ☆ The One & Only @derekhough Thrilled you will be a judge on @DancingABC what forever fans need now ♡ esp after @Tom_Bergeron leaving @Dance10Hayley check out Palo in background of my pic lol #DerekHoughToTheRescue #1FanForOverADecade pic.twitter.com/NDTW2ktP76— Deana (@Mommyof4boysD) September 8, 2020
head judge derek hough I know thats right ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xXnfjjhRho— Kalyn (@missdayagaga) September 8, 2020
prevnext
@derekhough is back as a judge!!!! Crazy excited been waiting for this one for a while— ¹ᴰAdrianna ²⁸ ᶻ△ᴴ (@Adri2993) September 8, 2020
Head judge @derekhough has a beautiful ring to it!! #DWTS https://t.co/2I3BQxIYBJ— Anastasia (@lovestasia227) September 8, 2020
prevnext
anyways im about to turn into a derek hough stan account if y’all dont mind pic.twitter.com/3eIcK4JV9r— muna | #1 tberj stan (@chigvintsen) September 8, 2020
welcome back bb 🥺🥰 @derekhough https://t.co/VRsrwDJoQx— muna | #1 tberj stan (@chigvintsen) September 8, 2020
prevnext
What !!! Damn I fully intended not to watch but I love me some Derek 😬 ..... maybe pic.twitter.com/E7u0sZyr70— Stacie H (@darkangel247) September 8, 2020
Derek and Tyra Banks this is going to be EPIC 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/iWC6P6bOUV— Ray of Sunshine (@Made_moi_selle8) September 8, 2020
prev
So excited to see Derek Hough (@derekhough) as a judge for the first time ever on Dancing with the Stars! He has certainly been a respectable one on World of Dance! #DWTS #DWTS29— DWTS Interact (@DWTSInteract) September 8, 2020