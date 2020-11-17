'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Gravity Defying Hat Raises Eyebrows

While some dancers appear to defy gravity on the ballroom floor during Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks' hat appeared to be ignoring Newton's Laws at the beginning of Monday's episode. Banks appeared on stage wearing a giant black hat that precariously balanced on one side of her head, which had fans buzzing before the dancers took the stage. Thankfully, the hat disappeared after her intro so fans could spend more time focusing on the performances than figuring out how long it would take the hat to fall over. Banks' fashion choices have been a big topic of discussion among fans during her first season as a DWTS host. During last week's "Icons Night" for example, some fans were not happy with the green dress she wore in tribute to Jennifer Lopez's famous 2000 Grammys dress. But while almost everything she does has been under a microscope, Banks revealed there was a wardrobe malfunction fans missed. "I think it was the third or fourth episode, I walk out and my hand is on my back and I was holding my dress together," Banks told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "It was not zipped up! And I did not have on any of my jewelry." The zipper was fixed during a commercial break and her jewelry also suddenly appeared later in the show.

My mom just said, “I think the TV is coming in clearer with that satellite dish Tyra’s wearing on her head.” 😂 #DWTS — Catherine Cappucci (@heyitscatherine) November 17, 2020 Banks' outfits appear to have no rhyme or reason to them each week, but Banks explained there are certain rules she has for her costumers. "You have to play to your strengths, so I play to making sure that the waist is snatched — because, if it's not, I'm well-endowed naturally and it can look a little bit like a mumu," the former America's Got Talent host explained. "I have very broad shoulders and sometimes the dress doesn't really cover the shoulder... so it's got to be wide enough up here." Hey @tyrabanks ! Love the HAT! Love the fashion! Love the SWAG‼️💃🏽👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MoIjhhB1bc — Ray Chew (@RayChewLive) November 17, 2020 prevnext

Why they got Tyra Banks lookin like Kung Lao? #DWTS — Riot 💢 (@_NeoArmstrong_) November 17, 2020 When the costumers are trying out looks for Banks, she often has to ask them to make major changes before the episodes begin. "Sometimes I put something on and I'm like, 'Okay, they obviously don't know I got a booty,' cause it's something like off the runway," Banks explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Yes I used to model, I did fashion shows, fashion weeks, all across the globe — but I don't have that body anymore. But for some reason, designers just think, 'Oh she was a model, let's give her this size four.' Honey, can you add a ten to that?" prevnext

The most consistent thing about #DWTS this year is it always starts with me going “what is Tyra wearing” — Kelly (@KellyDoesMagic) November 17, 2020 One fan pointed out that the "most consistent" feeling fans have during this season is the sudden shock of seeing what Banks is wearing to start a show. Banks was hired over the summer as the new host after producers chose to take the series in a new direction following 15 years of Tom Bergeron as host. prevnext

@DancingABC just when I thought it couldn’t get ANY WORSE Tyra walks out in that RIDICULOUS outfit!!! Give it up woman you are way past walking a catwalk!!!! Bring back TOM and ERIN!!!! PPLLEEAASSEE!!!!!!!! — Nancy Thompson (@TEXANinMD) November 17, 2020 "I say this every week, but what on EARTH is Tyra wearing," one fan wrote. "Why is Tyra wearing a Sugar Hill Gang album on her noggin?" another fan asked, referencing the hip hop group. prevnext

Tyra looks like a record player #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XZtqKlZPzT — Thomas Steven 🎄 (@thomassteven00) November 17, 2020 Fans still clearly miss Bergeron, who has been humoring fans on social media since he left the series. Last week, he endorsed a spin-off called Drinking With the Stars. It seems doubtful ABC would like that idea. prevnext