Tyra Banks recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live episode of Dancing With the Stars, after forgetting to put her shoes on. Speaking to Us Weekly, she revealed that her costume change took longer than anticipated, which led to the mishap. "We [practiced] this change in my garage [that took] one minute, 14 seconds," she shared.

However, when it came to showtime, things slowed down, and she ended up wearing tennis shoes on for a while. "I had on sneakers for the first half of the show," she explained. "I had on these black disgusting sneakers that I hike in because my feet were hurting. The dress goes all the way to the floor. You can’t see my feet. So why the hell do I need to put on high heels?"

However, when she had to change again, the shoes would have been visible, so she didn't have a choice but to switch them. "Then we forgot to put my fancy shoes on for the second [half of the show]. I had to run [and] put the fancy shoes on. It was a hot mess. And then I walk out and it’s just, you have no idea. … it’s crazy!"

Regarding her many different outfits, Banks explained, "You should see the fittings that I have where it’s in my garage and they’re showing me stuff. Somebody told me one of the journalists said that my outfits are like my co-star. I’m like, 'Ooh! So we got to really step it up.' So there’s pressure."

Banks was made the new host of Dancing With The Stars following the firings of longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. In her first statement after taking over, Banks said, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning."

She went on to say, "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats." Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.