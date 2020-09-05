'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Celebrity Portraits Revealed

By Daniel S. Levine

Dancing With The Stars will come dancing back onto television screens in less than two weeks, with a whole new cast of celebrities competing for the mirror ball trophy. There will be several other changes during the new show, some thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and others due to a creative behind-the-scenes shake-up. The pro dance partners for each celebrity will not be revealed until the premiere on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but the network has revealed who will be taking to the ballroom floor. On Friday night, ABC released the official portrait for all 15 celebrities.

This season will be the first without Tom Bergeron as co-host, as both Bergeron and Erin Andrews were pushed out over the summer. Tyra Banks will host for the first time. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will all be back, although Goodman will have to judge remotely from his home in England due to travel restrictions. Former pro dancer Derek Hough is returning, although his role will not be revealed until Tuesday.

The returning pro dancers are Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, and Keo Motsepe. Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev are returning after missing last season. They will be joined by first-time pros Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. Stewart is the show's first Black female pro dancer. Scroll on to see who these dancers will compete with.


Anne Heche (actress)
Skai Jackson (actress)
Jeannie Mai ('The Real' co-host)
AJ McLean (The Backstreet Boys singer)
Jesse Metcalfe (actor)
Nelly (rapper)
Charles Oakley (former NFL power forward)
Nev Schulman ('Catfish')
Chrishell Stause (actress, 'Selling Sunset' star)
Johnny Weir (Olympic ice skater, NBC Sports broadcaster)

Monica Aldama ('Cheer')

