‘Dancing With the Stars’: Erin Andrews Reveals If She Still Watches the Show

Back in July 2020, Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked to learn that both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews had been fired from the program. The show tapped Tyra Banks, who has since hosted the past two seasons, as their replacement. But is Andrews still watching DWTS after her firing? During an interview on the Token CEO podcast, she revealed whether she tunes in to watch DWTS every week, per Monsters and Critics.

Following her time as a co-host on the ABC competition, Andrews has left the DWTS world behind. Instead, you can find her watching football and another reality competition on Monday nights, which is when DWTS typically airs. She said, “I actually don’t watch the show. I have Monday Night Football on Monday nights. Also, The Voice is amazing, so I watch Monday Night Football and click back and forth to The Voice.”

It’s not entirely surprising to hear that Andrews doesn’t watch DWTS nowadays. After all, she was let go from the program over a year ago. in July 2020, Bergeron broke the news to fans on Twitter that he wouldn’t be back for another season of the ABC series. He shared the news while also joking a bit about the situation, writing, “Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Andrews later broke her silence on the matter and also posted a statement on social media. She thanked the network for “6 memorable seasons.” The sportscaster went on to say that her time on the show wouldn’t have been the same without “my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges.” She ended her message by writing that she will “always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.” Shortly after the news broke about Andrews and Bergeron’s exits, it was reported that Banks would be taking over for the duo. The former America’s Next Top Model host was not only tapped to host DWTS but she was also brought on as an executive producer. These changes were reportedly a part of a new “creative direction” that ABC wanted to go in for the future of the dancing competition, which has produced 30 seasons to date.