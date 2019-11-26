‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Can’t Get Over Erin Andrews’ Dress for Finale Night

All eyes were on the final four pairs heading into the live finale of Dancing With the Stars. It turns out, though, some of that attention happened to fall onto Erin Andrews and her outfit for the night. Fans couldn’t get enough of the host’s dress for the big occasion.

Andrews was sporting a black dress that featured a white floral pattern across it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Erin Andrews looks like a princess again so I’m super distracted,” one user commented.

Erin looks AMAZING! #DWTS — The Shabbiest of Gabbies (@shabbygabbyyy) November 26, 2019

Another user shared a similar sentiment, adding that it’s been a continuing trend of her rocking highly-fashionable outfits on the season, “Whoever did @ErinAndrews outfits on #DWTS this season did an INCREDIBLE job.”

Erin’s dress is gorgeous#DWTS — maria bonfiglio (@vegetasgrl) November 26, 2019

Andrews’ dress took center stage as she and Tom Bergeron had the responsibility of revealing the winner of Season 28. After announcing that Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina finished in third and fourth, respectively, the winner ended up being Hannah Brown as she brought in more votes than second-place finisher, Kel Mitchell.

@ErinAndrews your dress on DWTS Tonight is absolutely gorgeous!! — Marjorie Soffer (@MarjGator) November 26, 2019

As Brown’s name was said by Bergeron, some viewers noticed that Andrews appeared to be somewhat disappointed in America’s choice, pointing out that she looked less than thrilled.

“Erin Andrews glaring off into space when Hannah was announced as the winner is all of us who disagree with this BS,” one user tweeted.

It was VERY obvious that Erin Andrews was NOT happy with the final results of Dancing with the Stars … 🤔 #Hmm #DWTSFinale pic.twitter.com/4bDX5KEdVj — Miriam Humphrey (@miriam8ch) November 26, 2019

That being said, it remained a successful night overall for the celebrities and their partners as all of the finalists found themselves earning a perfect score with at least one of their routines. Brooke ended up earning 30s in both performances while Mitchell, Brown and Alaina each had one apiece. In fact, that was Alaina’s first of the season.

As for Andrews, she wraps up her 11th season as a host alongside Bergeron. Before that, Andrews competed on Season 10 with partner Maksim Chmerkovsky. The pair finished third out of 11 couples on the season. That year saw Nicole Scherzinger and partner Derek Hough win the Mirrorball Trophy. Evan Lysacek, an Olympic figure skater, took second.