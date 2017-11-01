[SPOILER] Was Eliminated From ‘Dancing with the Stars’

(Warning: This article contains spoilers from Dancing with the Stars)

Dancing with the Stars brought the nostalgia last Monday night with an exciting Disney-themed competition, but one dancing duo didn’t quite show viewers a whole new world.

At the end of this week’s live episode, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd were informed that they had been eliminated from competition. This decision was a combination of the judges scores and audience vote from their Disney Night performance.

Nick Lachey is the fifth celebrity to be sent home from the competition this season. They join the likes of Barbara Corcoran, Debbie Gibson, Derek Fisher and Sasha Pieterse.

Next week, another contestant will be eliminated based on their scores and votes from tonight’s performances.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

