‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Team After Spooky Halloween Night Show

Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars turned out to be particularly scary for Mary Lou Retton, who was sent home after Monday’s holiday-themed live show.

The Olympian and pro partner Sasha Farber were sent home after earning a 24/30 for their cathartic tango to “Shame” by Elle King.

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten (who may be in a showmance!) were also in jeopardy at the end of the night, after earning a 27/30 from the judges for their fun-filled jazz number to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera.

Here’s how the rest of the teams stacked up on Halloween night:

Country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess received a 22/30 for their steamy Argentine tango to “Mr. Sandman” by SYML.

NFL pro DeMarcus Ware, still recovering from a dislocated finger, and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold were awarded a 26/30 for their “breakthrough” salsa to “Under Your Spell” by Leo Soul.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro Keo Motsepe earned a 29/30 for their “fierce” tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna.

The Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro Jenna Johnson took home a season high score of 22/30 from the judges following their “best ever” Argentine tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge.

Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater were awarded a 19/30 for their error-filled paso doblé to “Main Titles” from Beetlejuice, performed live by Ray Chew.

Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke received a 30/30 for their “perfect” jive to “Dead Man’s Party” by the Atwater Men’s Club.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and Witney Carson took home a perfect 30/30 for their “creepy” contemporary number to “Toxic” by 2WEI.

In last week’s Disney-themed episode, Ren and Bertsten and Lynch and Motsepe were both declared to be in jeopardy of going home, but were saved by a bit of Disney magic when it was revealed there would be no elimination that night. But it is clear there is no saving those whose score/vote combinations don’t stack up now!

Who will be going home next week?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

