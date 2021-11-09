‘Dancing With the Stars’ Double Elimination Sends Home Top Contenders

Since the season is winding down, Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to two celebrities during Monday night’s show. First, the show eliminated Olivia Jade Giannulli. Then, it was up to the judges to decide who the other eliminated celebrity would be. After Melora Hardin and Jimmie Allen found themselves in the bottom two, the judges decided to save Hardin. So, DWTS said goodbye to both Giannulli and Allen during the course of the episode.

If you can even believe it, Monday night’s episode served as the quarterfinals. In other words, the celebrities really had to turn up the heat if they wanted to make it through to the semifinals. While many of the competitors did just that, Giannulli and Allen came up short. They join a growing list of individuals who have been sent home during the course of Season 30. The show has already eliminated Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, Bling Empire personality Christine Chiu, actor Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor star Matt James, Spice Girls singer Mel C, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and WWE wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

This wasn’t the first time this season that DWTS had to eliminate two competitors on the same night. Earlier in the season, at the end of the show’s annual Disney week, both Brian Austin Green and Matt James were sent home. Green was competing with his real-life girlfriend, pro Sharna Burgess. Even though they weren’t able to take home the Mirrorball Trophy, they walked away with a better understanding of their relationship. During an interview with HollywoodLife.com, Burgess opened up about how the two found out how “compatible” they really are.

“It was really learning how much of a solid team we are. We can handle anything,” Burgess told the outlet. “No matter if it was scheduling things or the stress of it or the lack of time that we had for it, whatever it was, we were just a solid unit in working really, really hard to get to where we got to. And that was really beautiful to get to know how well we can deal with conflict, how well we can deal with tension with each other. Our communication even got pushed to the test. We found how truly compatible we really are.”