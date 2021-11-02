‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Next Double Elimination

Dancing With the Stars will soon be saying goodbye to two more celebrities. At the end of Monday night’s episode, host Tyra Banks shared that the next episode, which will be Janet Jackson-centric, will feature another double elimination. The episode also ended with another celebrity’s elimination, as they said goodbye to Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

DWTS‘ next episode, set to air on Nov. 8, will see all of the celebrities performing a routine to a Jackson classic. They’ll be dancing to hits such as “Nasty” and “Together Again” as they try their hand at various ballroom dance styles. While the next episode will be full of fun thanks to some Jackson tunes, it will also mark the end of the road for two competitors. The competition is set to come to an end soon and no one wants to go home yet (especially before being able to nab that Mirrorball Trophy).

This isn’t the first time this season that DWTS will have a double elimination. At the end of the show’s annual Disney week, they eliminated two stars — Brian Austin Green and Bachelor alum Matt James. Since it was a double elimination, the competitor who came in last place after the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes were tallied was immediately sent home. As a result, Green and his partner, and real-life girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, were eliminated. Then, the judges had to decide who else to send home out of the bottom two couples of the night, which were James and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her partner, Brandon Armstrong.

The judges were split, meaning that the decision came down to the head judge, Len Goodman. He chose to save Moore, sending James home. After his elimination, the reality TV personality spoke to E! News’ Daily Pop, during which he shared that he actually wasn’t surprised that he was sent home. James said, “Nothing ever really catches me off guard anymore. Someone’s gotta go home every week, so I’m hoping that Kenya [Moore] and Brandon [Armstrong] freakin’ ride out, you know?” Moore and Armstrong did stick it out for a few more weeks in the competition. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to make it to the finale night. During the Oct. 25 episode, Moore was sent home after the judges unanimously voted to save Olympian Suni Lee, who also found herself in the bottom two for the night.