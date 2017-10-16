‘Dancing With the Stars’: Here’s What Disney Song Each Couple Will Dance to Monday Night

Dancing With the Stars will return for an all-out Disney night on Monday.

ABC has not only released what style of dances each couple will perform, but also the beloved songs that will accompany them. Each choice is taken from films including The Jungle Book, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.

There will also be several newer selections on the docket.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will jazz dance to a song from the upcoming Pixar film Coco. Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold will dance a foxtrot to a Moana track. Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson have a tango set to a Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides selection.

We’ll also see a track from the most recently purchased Disney property, The Muppets.

See the full list of dances and song choices below.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Argentine Tango – “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “You’re Welcome” from Moana

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Foxtrot – “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Quickstep – “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Jazz – “Remember Me” from Disney•Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Coco

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Rumba – “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from The Lion King

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Waltz – “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra” from Snow White

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.