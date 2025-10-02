‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Disney Night Songs Revealed

Dancing With the Stars is bringing the Disney magic into the ballroom.

Season 34 of the ABC dance competition celebrates Disney Night Tuesday, with the 11 remaining celebrity couples taking to the dance floor to songs inspired by beloved Disney films and attractions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before the stars take their places, the pro dancers and troupe members will perform an opening number to Beauty and the Beast‘s “Be Our Guest,” which will feature a guest appearance by Danny Gardner, who appears as Lumiere in the North American Tour of the iconic Disney production. Troupe performances to “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” from TRON: ARES and “The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room” from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room will also feature.

Keep scrolling to see what the 11 remaining celebrity duos will be dancing to on Disney Night:

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and her pro partner will perform a jazz dance to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Alec Baldwin’s wife, wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin, will dance the quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars: A New Hope alongside her pro partner.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa will perform a quickstep to “Special Spice” from the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Social media personality Alix Earle and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Traitors star Dylan Efron and his pro partner Daniella Karagach will perform a quickstep to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov will dance the quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from The Jungle Book.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix and her pro partner Alan Bersten will dance a quickstep to “Space Mountain” from the Space Mountain ride.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Pentatonix artist Scott Hoying and his pro partner Rylee Arnold will perform a salsa to “Bop to the Top” from High School Musical.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins star Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson will dance the cha cha to “Try Everything” from Zootopia.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her pro partner Mark Ballas will perform a foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Comedian Andy Richter and his pro partner Emma Slater will perform a Viennese waltz to “Le Festin” from Ratatouille.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.