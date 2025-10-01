‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Left Stunned After Latest Elimination

Dancing With the Stars Season 34’s TikTok Night ended with a shocking elimination — and one “pissed” celebrity contestant.

Week 3 of the ABC dance competition show brought some of TikTok’s most popular songs to life with ballroom performances from the celebrity contestants and their pro partners, but fans were stunned to see which of those teams was sent packing.

At the end of the episode, the bottom three pairings were Andy Richter and his pro partner Emma Slater, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten. It was the Fifth Harmony star and Armstrong who were then revealed to be going home, visibly shocking the studio audience.

Jauregui and Armstrong were also clearly surprised to be going home, as the singer responded to host Julianne Hough’s question about how she was feeling to be eliminated with one word: “Pissed.”

Jauregui also praised Armstrong as her partner, saying she was “so grateful” to have been paired with him for her DWTS run. As the credits rolled, Jauregui and Armstrong could be seen being comforted by their fellow stars and dancers, who still looked surprised to be saying goodbye.

Jauregui and Armstrong had previously found themselves near the top of the leaderboard in the first two weeks of Season 34, but didn’t rank nearly as high during TikTok week.

The pair earned just an 18/30 for their cha cha to “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which ended with Jauregui sitting at a table with her fellow bandmates Normani, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane.

“I really like the way you move,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Jauregui after her performance. “I want to see a lot more pop in your step. … I want more dynamics. I want more of the life force to come out of you. … Don’t be afraid to hit it and quit it.”

Judge Derek Hough added that while he looked forward to seeing more from Jauregui, she needed to add a little more “fire” into her Latin dance performances. “You have a wonderful lyrical quality,” Bruno Tonioli agreed. “Sometimes you have to hit and show the beat through your body like you would with your voice.”

The 18/30 landed Jauregui at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Richter and Slater, who also scored an 18/30 for their Foxtrot to “Northern Attitude” by Hozier and Noah Kahan. “We do have a little more ways to go, but I really love watching you,” Inaba told the comedian after his performance.

Jauregui and Armstrong are the third team to be eliminated on Season 34 following last week’s double elimination that sent both Baron Davis and Britt Stewart and Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson home.