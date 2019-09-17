‘Dancing With the Stars’: Christie Brinkley ‘Devastated’ by Injury, ‘Excited’ Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook Took Her Place

Christie Brinkley is more than a little bummed to have to miss out on Dancing With the Stars after suffering a fall that left her with an injury to her arm and wrist that required surgery, but she’s looking forward to watching daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook take her place in the ballroom, a source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE Monday ahead of the ABC show’s Season 28 premiere.

“Of course she is devastated. She was really loving this experience, having a fantastic time and she was doing great learning the routine,” the source said to the outlet. “Literally what happened was a freak accident that required major surgery. She’s been working so hard and loving it, and for this to happen just a couple days before? It’s awful.”

Brinkley is trying to look on the bright side through it all, they added, “Christie is devastated but also excited for Sailor. Wait till you see Sailor. She is a natural.”

After tripping over her partner’s foot and falling to the ground during a rehearsal Thursday, the model’s daughter was a convenient replacement for her mother, flying in from Australia to watch the live premiere.

“The accident happened on Thursday, so they’ve had a couple days to figure everything out,” the source revealed. “Sailor was coming here to support her mom for tonight’s debut and immediately went straight to the studio to rehearse after the accident. Mere hours to learn the dance routine.”

ABC broke the news of Brinkley’s season-ending injury Monday during Good Morning America, with Christie telling the show in a statement, “Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Brinkley-Cook, whom the model shares with ex-husband Peter Cook, added to the show, “I’m doing this mostly for my mom. I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she added. “I think it will change me.”

