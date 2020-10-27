'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke Perseveres and Performs Despite Head Injury

By Stephanie Downs

Before her performance on Monday's Dancing With the Stars episode, pro Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury while rehearsing on Sunday for the show's Villains Night. Although she experienced such an injury, she managed to persevere through her performance with AJ McLean. Of course, DWTS fans couldn't help but highlight Burke and McLean's performance, noting that she was a complete trooper by taking to the dance floor.

In a sneak preview shared by PEOPLE on Monday, during her rehearsal with McLean, Burke lost her footing, and her head hit the ballroom floor. McLean explained that their stage rehearsal "did not go well." He said that the accident happened "so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor." McLean immediately went over to ask Burke if she was alright. A medic was later called to the scene to assist the dancer, and they told her that she should take the rest of the day off. Even though they dealt with this scary situation, Burke still managed to perform a tango alongside her partner during DWTS' Halloween episode.

Naturally, fans were delighted to see that Burke was well enough to compete during the show. On Twitter, many DWTS viewers wrote that the dancer was a "rock star" for forging ahead with her Halloween dance routine on Monday night.

Fantastic Job

Even though she injured her head the day before while rehearsing the dance, Burke and McLean still performed a lovely routine on Monday night. And fans are simply thrilled to hear that the professional dancer is doing alright. 

prevnext

A Trooper

Just as this fan wrote on Twitter, Burke was a total "trooper." The pro dancer pushed forward for the pair's Psycho-inspired routine.  

prevnext

So Glad

DWTS viewers were so glad to see that Burke was back on her feet on Monday night. Not only did she take to the dance floor, but she and McLean nailed their routine, earning a score of 26 out of 30. 

prevnext

Sharing The Love

On Twitter, many fans sent some positive words to the dancer in light of her injury. As you can see, fans are overjoyed to see that she's OK. 

prevnext

She Has Guts

One fan pointed out that Burke was brave to go back on the dance floor following that injury. But, as DWTS fans are well aware, the dancer is a total pro, after all. 

prevnext

Rocking It

Fans were blown away by McLean and Burke's Psycho routine. Of course, they had to give the pro dancer props for getting back on her feet after her injury. 

prevnext
0comments

Happy For Them

Team Pretty Messed Up "killed it," as many viewers noted. But, the real star was Burke, who managed to persevere despite being involved in a scary situation the day prior. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of