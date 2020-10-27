'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke Perseveres and Performs Despite Head Injury

Before her performance on Monday's Dancing With the Stars episode, pro Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury while rehearsing on Sunday for the show's Villains Night. Although she experienced such an injury, she managed to persevere through her performance with AJ McLean. Of course, DWTS fans couldn't help but highlight Burke and McLean's performance, noting that she was a complete trooper by taking to the dance floor.

In a sneak preview shared by PEOPLE on Monday, during her rehearsal with McLean, Burke lost her footing, and her head hit the ballroom floor. McLean explained that their stage rehearsal "did not go well." He said that the accident happened "so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor." McLean immediately went over to ask Burke if she was alright. A medic was later called to the scene to assist the dancer, and they told her that she should take the rest of the day off. Even though they dealt with this scary situation, Burke still managed to perform a tango alongside her partner during DWTS' Halloween episode.

Naturally, fans were delighted to see that Burke was well enough to compete during the show. On Twitter, many DWTS viewers wrote that the dancer was a "rock star" for forging ahead with her Halloween dance routine on Monday night.