'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Concerned About Cheryl Burke After Her Head Injury

Just a few hours ahead of Monday's Dancing With the Stars episode, PEOPLE shared an exclusive clip that revealed Cheryl Burke suffered a head injury during rehearsal's with her partner, A.J. McLean. Despite the scary incident the two are scheduled to perform during the live episode and are set to dance the tango to "Psycho" by Intermezzo Orchaestra.

The clip showed Burke losing her balance and falling backwards onto the dance floor. Following the hard fall, McLean crawled over to make sure she was feeling alright before a medic quickly showed up to assist. McLean said in the clip that everything happened "so fast." This comes less than a week after Burke appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked about the injury misfortunes many of her previous parents had in the past, including just last season when Ray Lewis had to leave the competition due to an injury. This is also the second week in a row one of the professional dancers got banged up: Peta Murgatroyd dealt with injured ribs before her and Vernon Davis went home following the last round.

As news of Burke's injury first trickled out, fans of the show were quick to send their best wishes her way and offer their support in hoping she can continue on in the competition. Here are some of the most notable messages to be sent her way on Twitter.