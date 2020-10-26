'Dancing With the Stars' Villain Night Lineup Revealed

By Daniel S. Levine

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is down to just 10 celebrity contestants, and one more will be sent home Monday night on "Villain's Night." The Halloween-themed episode will feature Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, and the rest of the remaining stars dancing to songs like "Creep," "In The Air Tonight" and "Take Me To Church." The episode kicks off live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with Tyra Banks as host.

Last week's episode ended with former NFL player Vernon Davis and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, being sent home. They were in the bottom two, despite earning a 21/30 for their Cha-cha-cha to Kool & The Gang's "Celebration." The judges decided to send Davis and Murgatroyd home, keeping Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart's hopes to win the Mirror Ball Trophy again.

Last week's episode also featured an impressive dance from judge Derek Hough, who performed on the DWTS stage for the first time in several years. Hough replaced Len Goodman at the judge's desk since Goodman was unable to travel to the U.S. due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba are back as the other two judges. This week's episode will end with another elimination, as fans will be able to vote during the live broadcast in eastern and central time zones. Here's a look at the songs and dance choice for each of the contestants.

Monica Aldama ('Cheer') and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

DWTS Val and Monica Aldama
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Jazz to “Fever” by Beyonce, dressed in a costume inspired by Nurse Ratched

prevnext

Kaitlyn Bristowe ('The Bachelor,' 'The Bachelorette') and pro Artem Chigvintsev

kaitlyn bristowe getty images abc dwts
(Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images)

Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, dressed in a costume inspired by Cruella de Vil

prevnext

Skai Jackson (Actress) and pro Alan Bersten

DWTS Alan Bersten Skai Jackson
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Argentine Tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, dressed in a costume inspired by Bride of Chucky

prevnext

Justina Machado (actress) and pro Sasha Farber

justina machado dancing with the stars abc getty images
(Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Tango to “Take Me to Church” by MILCK, dressed in a costume inspired by Carrie

prevnext

AJ McLean (The Backstreet Boys) and pro Cheryl Burke

AJ Mclean
(Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images)

Tango to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra, dressed in a costume inspired by Norman Bates

prevnext

Jeannie Mai ('The Real') and pro Brandon Armstrong

jeannie-mai-dwts
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Paso Doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, dressed in a costume inspired by Hannibal Lecter

prevnext

Nelly (rapper) and pro Daniella Karagach

nelly-dwts
(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, dressed in a costume inspired by Freddy Krueger

prevnext

Nev Schulman ('Catfish') and pro Jenna Johnson

 

nev schulman jenna johnson getty images abc
(Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images)

Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78, dressed in a costume inspired by Black Swan

prevnext

Chrishell Stause ('Selling Sunset') and pro Gleb Savchenkodancing

chrishell stause dwts getty images
(Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty Images)

Paso Doble to “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten, dressed in a costume inspired by Maleficent

prevnext
0comments

Johnny Weir (Olympic ice skater) and pro Britt Stewart

Johnny-Weir
(Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Viennese Waltz to “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole, dressed in a costume inspired by Dracula

prev
Start the Conversation

of