'Dancing With the Stars' Villain Night Lineup Revealed

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is down to just 10 celebrity contestants, and one more will be sent home Monday night on "Villain's Night." The Halloween-themed episode will feature Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, and the rest of the remaining stars dancing to songs like "Creep," "In The Air Tonight" and "Take Me To Church." The episode kicks off live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with Tyra Banks as host.

Last week's episode ended with former NFL player Vernon Davis and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, being sent home. They were in the bottom two, despite earning a 21/30 for their Cha-cha-cha to Kool & The Gang's "Celebration." The judges decided to send Davis and Murgatroyd home, keeping Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart's hopes to win the Mirror Ball Trophy again.

Last week's episode also featured an impressive dance from judge Derek Hough, who performed on the DWTS stage for the first time in several years. Hough replaced Len Goodman at the judge's desk since Goodman was unable to travel to the U.S. due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba are back as the other two judges. This week's episode will end with another elimination, as fans will be able to vote during the live broadcast in eastern and central time zones. Here's a look at the songs and dance choice for each of the contestants.