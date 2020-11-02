'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Sends Love to Jeannie Mai Amid Hospitalization

Members of the Dancing With the Stars family offered words of support for The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, who was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning. Mai and her pro dance partner Brandon Armstrong immediately withdrew from the competition, leaving eight couples remaining. There will only be one elimination during the show, which begins live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

"Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on [DWTS] this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention," the show's Twitter account announced. "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery." Mai, 41, told Entertainment Tonight her doctors discovered a health concern with her throat that required immediate surgery.

"I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience," Mai said. "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. I can't thank my partner Brandon [Armstrong] enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!!"

ABC News later reported Mai was diagnosed with epiglottis, an inflammatory condition that causes swelling which could block airflow to the lungs.

Armstrong told Good Morning America they are "devastated" to cut their season short so soon, but Mai's health is the top priority. "Thank you to all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery for Jeannie," he said. Scroll on to see how other members of the DWTS family responded to Mai's exit.