Dancing With the Stars fans and competitors alike can breathe a sigh of relief, because only a single couple will be sent home Monday night. Although Week 8 of the ABC dancing competition was initially slated to be a double elimination night, the sudden exit of Jeannie Mai and her pro dancing partner Brandon Armstrong now means that only one of the eight remaining pairs' journeys will be cut short.

Host Tyra Banks confirmed during Week 7 — a week that saw Cheer's Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy being sent home after earning a score of 22 out of 30 for their jazz routine to Beyonce's "Fever" — that the Monday, Nov. 2 episode of DWTS would be the ill-fated double elimination, the night that viewers and competitors dread. While a typical week of the competition sees only a single celebrity and their dancing partner getting the boot, double elimination night, as it implies, entails two pairs being sent home. This would bring the competition from nine couples to just seven. With Mai and Armstrong's exit, however, there are now only eight pairs remaining ahead of Monday evening's episode. As a result, the competition, confirming Mai's departure, announced that "tonight's show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination."

Monday's all-new episode will find the eight remaining couples taking on a number of dance styles. Taking on jive, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev will perform their routine to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen, with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten performing a salsa to "Work It" by Missy Elliott. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber will perform a samba to "Magalenha" by Sergio Mendes. AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke will perform a rumba to "Way Down We Go" by KALEO. Nelly and Daniella Karagach, meanwhile, will perform a rumba to "Nobody Knows" by The Tony Rich Project, with Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson’s dancing a Viennese waltz to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U." Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko will also perform a Viennese waltz, with their performance set to “Hound Dog" by Elvis Presley. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, meanwhile, are slated to perform a foxtrot to "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes.

The episode will also see the return of relays, which will find the eight remaining pairs split into three groups, each of which will either perform a cha-cha, samba, or Viennese waltz. Each couple in each group will perform one at a time, the judge assigned to that group will rank the couples within that group for bonus points, which will then be added to their individual scores and the live votes.

Mai and Armstrong had initially been slated to perform the Charleston to "Shout" by The Isley Brothers and were set to be part of the relay group performing a Viennese waltz, though their time on the series was cut short just ahead of Week 8. The pair were forced to leave the series after Mai was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottis. In a statement, she explained that the diagnosis "requires immediate attention and surgery."

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.