Brandon Armstrong is showing his support for Jeannie Mai after they were forced to drop out of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 just ahead of Week 8's double elimination night. After Mai confirmed in a statement that she had to tap out of the competition due to a health concern, Armstrong, in a video message, broke his silence.

In the clip, which aired on Good Morning America, Armstrong said that he and Mai "are devastated" that they will no longer be able to compete in Season 29. Despite that disappointment, the professional dancer acknowledged that "Jeannie's health does come first." He went on to thank "all the fans that have helped to get us this far" and said that they "are praying for a speedy recovery for Jeannie."

Mai, and likewise Armstrong, was forced to leave the reality dance completion after being hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening health issue. According to ABC News, Mai was recently diagnosed with epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs. In a statement, Mai said that the diagnoses "requires immediate attention and surgery" and therefore, her "DWTS journey has to end here."

Since that Monday morning announcement, Mai has been received with an overwhelming amount of support from fans and her fellow competitors. Along with his video statement, Armstrong also reflected on the news on Instagram, sharing a touching post reflecting on their time on DWTS as well as sharing his hopes for Mai as they move on from the competition.

In the post, which included an image from their Disney Night performance, Armstrong, reacting to The Real host's hospitalization, wrote, "so sorry this happened to you! You don't deserve it!" He said that Mai's "journey on this show was so special so unique and so inspiring," adding that he "I loved EVERY SINGLE WEEK that we got to go through this together!" The dancing star went on to write, "I hope I helped give you an experience that you’ll remember forever! We share a lot of good times, tough times and all the times in between but mainly, a lot of laughs!" He also thanked Mai for "giving me such an amazing season!"

Armstrong's post received replies from a number of DWTS competitors, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, who wrote, "BUT I DONT WANT YOU GUYS TO GO." Peta Murgatroyd, meanwhile, said, "this is so sad babe. I was rooting for you guys."