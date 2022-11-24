'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Her Judge's Paddle in Finale Blooper

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball at the end of Monday night's episode. However, moments before, Carrie Ann Inaba suffered a hilarious blooper that had viewers erupting with laughter. The moment occurred as scoring began for the final number of the night, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko's freestyle. Inaba was the first judge to reveal their score and went into a wild windup to show the "10" she was giving the couple. That's when things went wrong.

As Inaba swung the paddle in front of her, it snapped in half. The handle remained in her hand while the decorative fan-like part flew onto the studio floor. She was shocked, as were her fellow judges. The former In Living Color and The Talk personality scrambled to recover the paddle before the segment was done. Fans online erupted when the moment happened, reveling in a moment that only live TV can provide.

Continue on the see some of the excited reactions from DWTS viewers.