'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Blocks Charli D'Amelio's Perfect Score, and Fans Are Livid

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio earned a perfect score on Dancing With the Stars last week, but Carrie Ann Inaba was not going to let her accomplish that for a second week in a row. Instead, Inaba criticized D'Amelio's "Halloween Week" dance for being too perfect. Her criticisms had fans at home and in the ballroom frustrated.

D'Amelio, 18, and her pro dance partner Mark Ballas delivered fans an incredible Argentine tanto to Fabio Hager Sexteto's "Tanguera." Judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman were all so impressed they gave her 10s. But when it came to Inaba, she knocked off a point because she felt D'Amelio was a little too perfect and felt she needed to challenge herself. That meant D'Amelio earned a 39/40 instead of a perfect 40.

"Charli, you are so incredibly talented with everything you do," Inaba began. "It's perfect and it's perfect, perfect, perfect. I have to say something about this competition. It's also about growth and really pushing yourself. I know I'm not going to be popular for this, but I'm going to challenge you. I really want to challenge you and I want you to get the most out of this experience."