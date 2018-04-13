Meet Every ‘DWTS: Athletes’ Team

The cast of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes was officially announced Friday on Good Morning America, and the lineup sees plenty of familiar faces ready to try and take home the win.

With a cast made up of Olympians, champions and legends in their sport, this season is sure to bring out the competitive side of each cast member as they compete in unfamiliar territory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to learn more about each new pairing, and see the couples in action with Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premieres April 30 on ABC.

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Controversial figure skater Harding is perhaps one of the most recognizable names on this list, having had her story re-introduced into public consciousness thanks to last year’s film I, Tonya. Harding will be paired with Farber, who recently wed fellow pro dancer Emma Slater.

Legendary figure-skater Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom on #DWTS: Athletes with @SashaFarber! pic.twitter.com/DYQH6ODPlC — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

Rippon made headlines as being the first openly gay U.S. Olympian when he competed in Pyeongchang this winter, winning a bronze medal with the U.S. figure skating team. He will partner with Jenna Johnson, and the two are sure to bring some style to the dance floor.

Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

Another figure skater who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, Nagasu also made history when she became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in Olympic competition. She told reporters that she wanted to compete on DWTS, and it seems her wish came true and she’ll be competing for the title with Bersten.

Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Anderson, a snowboarder, also competed in Pyeongchang, winning a gold medal and retaining her title as the only woman to have earned the honor in Olympic slopestyle competition. She previously won gold when the event was introduced in 2014. She will compete with Chigvintsev in an attempt to win another top honor.

Medal-winning snowboarder @JamieAsnow comes in out of the cold to set fire to the dance floor with @artemchigvintse on #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/ZDcoTJXZRZ — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

NBA legend Abdul-Jabbar is a towering addition to the cast, with the 70-year-old standing at 7’2″. Abdul-Jabbar retired from basketball in 1989, though he remains the leading point scorer in the sport, and has since been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2016. He will be paired with the show’s reigning champion, Arnold, who won last season with Jordan Fisher.

Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

College basketball player Ogunbowale became a breakout star when she led Notre Dame to a national championship, landing a cover of Sports Illustrated in the process. She will take on the competition with veteran dancer Savchenko.

Notre Dame basketball player @Arike_O takes to the dance floor with @Gleb_Savchenko on #DWTS:Athletes! ? pic.twitter.com/6Phs0Jp886 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

Mazdzer also made Olympic history this year when he became the first U.S. to make the podium in men’s singles luge, taking home the silver medal. On DWTS, he’ll try to score some more silver with pro dancer Carson.

Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

The show will see another medalist in Finch Daigle, a former softball player who helped Team USA take home the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics and the silver medal in 2008. She’ll compete on DWTS alongside Motsepe.

Medal-winning softball pitcher @JennieFinch and @keodancer are here for the Mirrorball Trophy as they team up for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/fC9YMbZ4JI — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Retired baseball players Damon spent nearly 20 years in the Major League, playing for teams including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians. Now, he’ll spend time training with Slater.

Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Pro Bowl cornerback Norman, who plays for the Washington Redskins, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft after playing college football at Coastal Carolina and is widely considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He will be paired with Burgess in his attempt to bring home the hardware.

Pro Bowl cornerback @J_No24 and @SharnaBurgess team up to tackle the dance floor on #DWTS: Athletes! ? pic.twitter.com/AfZNdc8nrR — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DancingABC