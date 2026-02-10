‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces First-Ever Fan Convention

Dancing With the Stars is bringing the ballroom to the fans for the first time ever!

The ABC dance competition will host its first-ever fan convention and live performance this summer, giving DWTS fans a chance to meet their favorite pros and celebrity competitors as they celebrate the long-running ballroom dance show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As announced Tuesday on Good Morning America, the three-day DWTS Con will take place from July 31 to Aug. 2, in Palm Springs, Calif., at Acrisure Arena.

The convention will feature live dance performances, panels, Q&A sessions, interactive photo opportunities, exhibits and exclusive merchandise celebrating 20 years of Dancing With the Stars.

Pro dancers who are confirmed to be attending the convention include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart. Dancing With the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will also appear.

Celebrity Mirrorball champions and fan-favorites attending include Hannah Brown, Danielle Fishel, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Elaine Hendrix, Rashad Jennings, Amanda Kloots, Whitney Leavitt, Phaedra Parks, JoJo Siwa, Johnny Weir, Rumer Willis, Kristi Yamaguchi and Ginger Zee. More talent is set to be announced closer to the date.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

According to the official convention schedule, Friday, July 31, will kick off with a welcome event featuring special moments, appearances from pros and a game show–style experience. The next day, fans can attend behind-the-scenes panels before enjoying a live dance performance featuring DWTS pros and special guests, directed by legendary choreographer Mandy Moore. On the final day, fans can attend additional panels, a matinee performance, a mock competition and a special farewell to close out the weekend.

Tickets will be available to purchase via presale or general sale. The Verizon presale kicks off Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and runs through Feb. 13 at the same time on the My Verizon app. Mirrorball Members will be able to purchase tickets beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Feb. 12. The general sale kicks off on Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on the DWTS Con website.

VIP packages and travel discounts for area hotels will also be available via the DWTS Con website.