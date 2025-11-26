‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Winner Revealed

And then there was one.

Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned a winner for Season 34.

Major spoilers beyond this point for the DWTS Season 34 finale!

After last week’s semi-finals shockingly sent home The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and pro partner Mark Ballas, only five couples remained: social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

Tuesday’s three-hour finale kicked off with all Season 34 couples returning to the ballroom for the opening number, as well as Season 33 champs Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. The remaining couples, meanwhile, went through three rounds of competition. The first round was “Judges’ Choice,” where the judges provide coaching and insight to each couple as they tackle a final new ballroom or Latin dance style.

The hardest round was perhaps the Instant Dance Challenge, where the couples weren’t given the song or dance style until minutes before performing it live. Of course, their final dance, which could make or break their chances of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, was the Freestyle round. It was an intense and emotional night of competition that brought many surprises and shocking results. But there could only be one winner, and with the final scores combined with fan votes, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson were crowned the winners.

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars premiered on Sept. 16 and had some pretty stiff competition from the start. The cast was filled to the brim with ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia, with beloved actors, athletes, musicians, reality stars, and influencers. There are more than a few shocking eliminations and some fan-favorite dances, as well as some fun theme nights. But when all was said and done, Irwin and Carson were the only ones able to capture America’s hearts and become the next recipients of the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

As for the other rankings for the finale: 5th place was Hendrix and Bersten, 4th place was Efron and Karagach, 3rd place was Chiles and Sosa, and runner-ups were Earle and Chmerkovskiy. Irwin and Carson have been fan-favorites all season so it’s not so surprising that they managed to come out on top. Of course, not everyone will be satisfied with the winners, as per usual, but America has spoken.