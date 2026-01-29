‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Announces Heartbreaking Loss

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Peanut.

Inaba, 58, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Peanut had passed away. “Goodbye my eternal love…my little queen,” she wrote alongside photos of herself holding Peanut. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to be yours.”

Inaba’s Dancing With the Stars family was quick to send their condolences, with fellow judge Derek Hough commenting a broken heart emoji with the message, “Im so sorry.” Former DWTS pro and recent guest judge Cheryl Burke added, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love.”

Current Dancing With the Stars pros were also there to support Inaba during the difficult time, with Jenna Johnson writing, “Sending you love Carrie Ann,” and Alan Bersten added, “I’m so sorry for your loss 🙁 sending you so much love.” Season 34 Mirrorball Trophy winner Witney Carson commented, “I’m so so sorry … sending you so much love,” as Emma Slater chimed in, “Sending you so much love. I’m so sorry.”

Celebrity contestants from the recently-wrapped 34th season of Dancing With the Stars also shared sweet messages, with Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel commenting, “This pain never gets easier. Sending you love and hugs.” The Parent Trap‘s Elaine Hendrix wrote, “Oh Carrie Ann. I’m so sorry. This moment always comes too soon. I’m sending you warmth and grace. You were both lucky to have one another.” Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying also showed love in the comment section, writing, “I’m so sorry sending all our love.”

Inaba opened up about the grief that comes with saying goodbye to a pet in a Jan. 4 Instagram post, writing, “Peanut. It’s an honor of a lifetime. We are going to make it through this chapter. But I’m not going to lie, it’s devastating to know we are getting close.”

“There are so many emotions. Sorrow taking the top level and dripping down on everything else making it all so heavy. Yet so rich with love,” she continued. “I’m devastated. Exhausted. Broken hearted. Raw.”



In a message to Peanut, she concluded, “I miss your sweet kisses… your trachea and heart issues make it less comfortable for you to give me those sweet kisses that have gotten me through the most difficult moments in my life….Including [losing] my father. …Peanut, I love you.”