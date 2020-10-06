'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Sound off After Anne Heche's Elimination
After the surprising elimination during "Disney Week," which saw the departure of Carole Baskin, another celebrity was left to pack their bags on Dancing With the Stars following Monday's episode. Anne Heche and her partner, Keo Motsepe, were the third couple to be sent home this season, also joining the first pair to be eliminated, Charles Oakley and partner Emma Slater. The elimination proved to be controversial due to a slip-up that saw host Tyra Banks reveal the wrong bottom-two, at one point leaving three couples up there and having to call another back who was wrongly listed as safe.
The judges were left to decide between saving Monica Aldama or Heche, as the latter went home after scoring a 21 for their rumba to "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green. The evening was packed with 13 dances in total. Some of the more headline-worthy ones include A.J. McLean tapping into his Backstreet Boys days and using "Larger Than Life" as this week's song, much to the delight of the band's fans. Skai Jackson also paid tribute to the late Disney Channel actor, Cameron Boyce, in a touching moment.
With another week in the books, here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to fans seeing Heche, who also spoke about the criticism she faced while dating Ellen DeGeneres during the episode, being the next celebrity eliminated.
Very angry at every single person who didn't vote to save the hilarious and wacky Anne Heche on #DWTS!!— 🎢 (@notpunnyhunny) October 6, 2020
WHO DIDN’T KEEP ANNE HECHE OUT OF THE BOTTOM TWO #DWTS— Kadey 🧜♀️ (@kadeyobe10) October 6, 2020
Anne and Keo deserved to stay!! Screw you guys— Caitlinッ (@caitaIexandra) October 6, 2020
you were so much fun to watch @AnneHeche and I’m so happy you were on DWTS this season!!!— 👻 (@chadwickbdaya) October 6, 2020
@AnneHeche @keodancer I’m so proud of you both, sending you guys so much love. ❤️— Autumn (@dwts_babe) October 6, 2020
You got robbed tonight. America and the judges got it wrong.— Women in Security Mentors (@infowinsmentor1) October 6, 2020
I'm so sad to @AnneHeche and @keodancer go, but they went out with such a beautiful and special dance. 🌈 #TeamAK#DWTS— M. (@reallymarissa) October 6, 2020