'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Julianne Hough Reportedly Spills Intimate Details About Leonardo DiCaprio

Julianne Hough's niece is spilling the tea about what the Dancing With the Stars pro allegedly said about a romantic encounter with rumored Hollywood playboy Leonardo DiCaprio. The professional dancer's niece Star claimed that her famous aunt slept with the Wolf of Wall Street actor but wasn't impressed exactly by his performance in bed.

"My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio," the teen, who is the daughter of Hough's older sister Sharee Hough Selman, said in a TikTok posted earlier this month that has since been deleted, as per Page Six. "Apparently, he’s not good in bed, though." While Hough and DiCaprio never disclosed any kind of romantic encounter publicly, a 2013 article from Star Magazine claimed the two were spotted flirting "up a storm" at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that year. "They were putting their hands all over each other," an eyewitness told the outlet at the time. "At one point he whispered something in her ear and gave her a quick kiss on the neck. They were so into each other, they ignored everyone around them."

Hough's relation to the teenager was confirmed with an August Instagram post, in which the World of Dance performer called Star one of her "favorite people on this planet" in a birthday tribute on Instagram. "You’ll always be my little star fishy fish! I‘m so lucky to be your Aunt, and I love you," she shared alongside a photo of the two together and with their family as well as the teen alone.

Hough's latest public relationship was with ex-husband Brooks Laich, from whom she announced in May 2020 she would be seeking a divorce following nearly three years of marriage. The news came after the two were spotted quarantining separately in both Los Angeles and Idaho, when both Hough and the former NHL player shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE about their split that they still have an "abundance of love" for one another.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they continued in their statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."