'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Julianne Hough Honors Len Goodman After Retirement Announcement

Len Goodman shocked Dancing With the Stars fans by announcing his departure from the series he helped establish after also being head judge on its U.K. predecessor, Strictly Come Dancing. According to Goodman, he wants to spend more time with his family in Great Britain, marking season 31 as his final season.

Former pro and judge Julianne Hough shared her thoughts on Goodman's exit, praising the "legend" and sharing just how long she has known the dancing expert. "I've known him since I was 10 years old," Hough told E! News. "He has just completely changed then narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."

With Goodman leaving, there's an open spot on the judge's panel now, something Hough has some experience with along with her brother and current judge, Derek Hough. Is she interested in the job?

"That would be amazing," Hough said. "I would love to be back in the ballroom at any point, just because that's my family. It's funny-there's been so many iterations where I was on as a dancer and then as a judge, and who knows what's next, but I love that show. I love that family so much, so you never know!"

Hough isn't the only one who has their name in the rumor mill for Goodman's spot. After the reasonable assumption that fellow longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will move up the judge rankings a bit, the open spot has had other pros mentioned. Cheryl Burke might be the most high-profile to this point.

No matter who fills the shoes, they are certainly big and it was clear how much Goodman had touched those on the show during his exit speech. "While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars," Goodman said. "I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family...It's been such a wonderful experience for me. I'm looking forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."