'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief

By Stephanie Downs

Len Goodman is taking his final bow on Dancing With the Stars this season. During the semi-finals, Goodman revealed that he would be retiring after Season 31. Naturally, the news has left many longtime DWTS fans pretty emotional.

About halfway through Monday night's episode, co-host Tyra Banks shared that Goodman had an announcement. He stated that while he has enjoyed his time on DWTS, it's time for him to retire. The head judge, who is a former professional ballroom dancer, explained that he's looking forward to spending more time with his family following his retirement from the dance competition. The announcement prompted a standing ovation from everyone who was in the audience. 

Fans on Twitter had a similarly positive reaction to the news. Although, they were still a bit emotional over the news that Goodman is leaving DWTS after so many years. 

Cue the Tears

As this fan wrote, Goodman did get on their "nerves" at times. But, he's still a DWTS staple.

prevnext

Nope

Goodman will be leaving DWTS after being with the program since the beginning. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough remain on the panel.

prevnext

So Sad

Viewers are heartbroken by the announcement. For many fans, Goodman became "like family."

prevnext

In Shock

The announcement took many by surprise. As this fan noted, it's certainly the "end of an era."

prevnext

Can't Believe It

Goodman's retirement speech prompted the tears to flow. He'll clearly be missed.

prevnext

Emotional

Goodman's announcement brought out all of the emotions on Twitter. Fans don't want to say goodbye to him just yet.

prevnext
0comments

Not the Same

DWTS won't be the same with Goodman's departure. After all, he was with the program since the start.

prev
Start the Conversation

of