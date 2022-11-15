'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief

Len Goodman is taking his final bow on Dancing With the Stars this season. During the semi-finals, Goodman revealed that he would be retiring after Season 31. Naturally, the news has left many longtime DWTS fans pretty emotional.

About halfway through Monday night's episode, co-host Tyra Banks shared that Goodman had an announcement. He stated that while he has enjoyed his time on DWTS, it's time for him to retire. The head judge, who is a former professional ballroom dancer, explained that he's looking forward to spending more time with his family following his retirement from the dance competition. The announcement prompted a standing ovation from everyone who was in the audience.

Fans on Twitter had a similarly positive reaction to the news. Although, they were still a bit emotional over the news that Goodman is leaving DWTS after so many years.