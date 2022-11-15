'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief
Len Goodman is taking his final bow on Dancing With the Stars this season. During the semi-finals, Goodman revealed that he would be retiring after Season 31. Naturally, the news has left many longtime DWTS fans pretty emotional.
About halfway through Monday night's episode, co-host Tyra Banks shared that Goodman had an announcement. He stated that while he has enjoyed his time on DWTS, it's time for him to retire. The head judge, who is a former professional ballroom dancer, explained that he's looking forward to spending more time with his family following his retirement from the dance competition. The announcement prompted a standing ovation from everyone who was in the audience.
Fans on Twitter had a similarly positive reaction to the news. Although, they were still a bit emotional over the news that Goodman is leaving DWTS after so many years.
Cue the Tears
len gets on my nerves but I can’t imagine dancing with the stars without him…imma go cry in a corner #dwts pic.twitter.com/Br79KdgnQR— pettybachnation (@pettybachnation) November 15, 2022
As this fan wrote, Goodman did get on their "nerves" at times. But, he's still a DWTS staple.
Nope
Not Len leaving he's like the only reliable and consistent judge omg #DWTS pic.twitter.com/VKqtZYZxtu— Kieran (@Kieran409) November 15, 2022
Goodman will be leaving DWTS after being with the program since the beginning. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough remain on the panel.
So Sad
I’m so sad 😔 Len is forever synonymous with Dancing With The Stars. He became like family to me, I got so used to seeing him weekly 😭. Thank you for everything Len ❤️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/p3IPyx1rlE— Lucas 🍂 (@DWTSDisney) November 15, 2022
Viewers are heartbroken by the announcement. For many fans, Goodman became "like family."
In Shock
LEN’S LAST SEASON? Aww, I’m kinda sad. He’s annoying sometimes, but he ain’t scared to tell it like it is. End of an era.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/g4RYlTqdgl— . (@CheyanneBabeey) November 15, 2022
The announcement took many by surprise. As this fan noted, it's certainly the "end of an era."
Can't Believe It
I'm in shock and in tears with Len's Retirement speech. Season 31 is Len's final season as a judge :(.#DancingWiththeStars #DWTS #DWTS31 pic.twitter.com/MLDc1THBHW— ᅠ ˏ ᅠ La Kara .ᐟ ᅠ ´ (@OfHeroine) November 15, 2022
Goodman's retirement speech prompted the tears to flow. He'll clearly be missed.
Emotional
NOOOOOO LEN DON’T GO 😭 #dwts pic.twitter.com/0zzVENf2zZ— norlette (@perismom) November 15, 2022
Goodman's announcement brought out all of the emotions on Twitter. Fans don't want to say goodbye to him just yet.
Not the Same
this is not gonna be dwts without len, yall know this. GRANDPA LEN IS LEAVING A FUCKING LEGEND #DWTS pic.twitter.com/B1efbP0qHV— alex .ᐟ / FAN ACCOUNT (@sashafarberdni) November 15, 2022
DWTS won't be the same with Goodman's departure. After all, he was with the program since the start.