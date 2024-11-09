‘Dancing With the Stars’: All Details on the 500th Episode

While Dancing With the Stars was off this week for the presidential election, the dancing competition series will return on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for its big 500th episode celebration. With 33 seasons, there have been some memorable dances and fans will be seeing some of them recreated on Tuesday night. The episode will kick off with an opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach that will serve as a nod to the very first episode, with some fan-favorites even returning to the ballroom. Then, the remaining six couples will pay tribute to past memorable dances while adding their own unique reinterpretation and flair, and the dances are as follows:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s performance in season five, to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue.

The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Contemporary, inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s performance in season 20, to “Work Song” by Hozier.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess performance in season 23, to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform an Argentine Tango, inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s performance in season 16, to “Para Te” by Appart.

Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Quickstep, inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s performance in season 25, to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.

Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Viennese Waltz, inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in season 31, to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

These are some of the most iconic and hard dances, both emotionally and physically, and it’s definitely going to make or break their futures on Dancing With the Stars. Some definitely have it harder than others, but with all of the improvement over the weeks, it will surely be an entertaining night. Additionally, the couples will be going through a second round, the Instant Dance Challenge, where they won’t know the song or dance style until five minutes before going live.

Dancing With the Stars is going big with its 500th episode celebration, and fans won’t want to miss out on it when the episode airs on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. While fans will have to say goodbye to yet another couple at the end of the night, it’s only going to be getting more intense and no couple is safe.