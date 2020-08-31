'Dancing With the Stars': Alan Bersten's Partner Might Have Been Revealed

✖

When ABC and Dancing with the Stars unveil the Season 29 celebrity lineup, there will be few surprises thanks to leaks. A handful of celebrities have already been confirmed, and it looks like one more can be added to the list. Thanks to the paparazzi, it looks like Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, 18, will be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten.

Jackson, best known for starring in Jessie and Bunk'd for the Disney Channel, was spotted walking into a Los Angeles dance studio on Saturday, reports JustJared. Jackson tried to go incognito, wearing an oversized orange hoodie and a black face mask. She was seen carrying an oversized Von Dutch handbag, which matched the one she proudly displayed on Instagram Friday. Bersten, who won the mirror ball trophy last season with The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, was also spotted at the same dance studio.

On Saturday, another photographer spotted pro dancer Gleb Savchenko with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause at a dance studio. Other celebrities joining the show are actress Anne Heche, NFL veteran Vernon Davis, and actor Jesse Metcalfe. Tiger King star Carole Baskin is rumored to be involved as well. The only confirmed stars are former Bachelorette contestant Katiyln Bristowe and The Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean. Aside from Bersten and Savchenko, this season's pro dancers include Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, and Keo Motsepe. Pashkov's wife Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart, the first Black female pro dancer, are the two new pro dancers this season.

The DWTS cast will be confirmed on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, with the two-hour season premiere scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will likely be filmed without a studio audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba are returning as judges, but there was a shake-up in the host position. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews left over the summer, with Tyra Banks brought in to host.

Jackson played Zuri Ross in Jessie and Bunk'd, and voices Summer in DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders. Last year, she published her first book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback. She is also an anti-bullying advocate, recently speaking with Entertainment Tonight about exposing the racist bullying she faces on social media.