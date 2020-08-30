Vernon Davis: What to Know About the 49ers and Broncos Alum

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 29th season on Sept. 14, kicking off another highly-anticipated dancing competition. A former NFL player will join the season, adding to the list of athletes to compete for the trophy. When the season begins, Super Bowl 50 champion Vernon Davis will take part in unique routines while wearing glamorous outfits. With the news of Davis joining Dancing With the Stars, new fans began wondering about the NFL alum and his career. How many years did he play in the league? Which teams did he join? What is his most iconic play? Several questions deserve answers before Davis joins DWTS and fights for the championship win. Here are the things to know about the former NFL player.

NFL Draft (Photo: Tom Berg/Getty Images) In 2006, The San Francisco 49ers added a former Maryland star player to the roster. They selected Davis sixth overall in the NFL Draft. He took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and held his jersey for the world to see. Davis went on to start eight games during his rookie season and score three touchdowns. prevnext

Sent Home (Photo: Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) In 2008, Vernon Davis failed to finish a midseason game. He wasn't injured. Interim head coach Mike Singletary just sent him to the locker room. This incident occurred when Singletary took over following the firing of Mike Nolan. Davis responded to trash talk from a Seattle defender with a shove to the opposing player's facemask. Singletary was not satisfied with Davis' reaction to a chewing out, so he sent him to the locker room and then later sounded off during a postgame press conference. "That was the moment that turned everything around," Davis said about the 2008 incident, per NBC Sports. "Once I saw that I was like, 'Wow, this guy is really serious.' There’s nothing I can do. This guy right here, he's just tough. I can't beat him. So I just have to straighten myself up, and that's what I did. I straightened myself up and did everything he asked me to do. I became a different person." prevnext

Career Year (Photo: Joe Rimkus Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) In 2009, Davis earned the first of his two trips to the Pro Bowl after turning in a career year. He was the best receiving option for the 49ers' quarterbacks and posted 965 receiving yards. Davis also posted double-digit touchdowns for the first of two times in his career, reaching 13 on the season. He repeated the feat during the 2013 season. prevnext

NFC Divisional Round (Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Davis drew attention as one of the best players at his position throughout his NFL career. However, one game put his talent on full display for a nationwide audience. The 49ers faced off with the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Round in 2011. Davis scored the opening touchdown on a pass from quarterback Alex Smith, but Drew Brees led a powerful Saints offense that ranked among the best in the league and ultimately gave his team the lead. However, Davis scored the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining, bringing his total to 180 yards and two scores. He responded by shedding tears on national television. prevnext

Super Bowl 50 (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Following a successful stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Davis joined the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning. He was not a huge part of the offense due to the presence of Owen Daniels and only started four games. Davis tallied 201 yards but failed to record a touchdown for the first time in his career. He still ended the year as a Super Bowl champion. prevnext

Final Years (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images) In 2016, Davis signed with the Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins. He did not return to his previous levels of statistical dominance, but Davis still produced as a starter. He tallied 1,721 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons — although he only appeared in four games in 2019. prevnext