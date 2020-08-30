✖

Dancing With the Stars has seemingly added Skai Jackson to its cast. The ABC completion series has yet to reveal its celebrity cast members for Season 29, but some inklings have spilled out. Jackson is the latest of these slip-ups. The 18-year-old actress was seen outside the Los Angeles studio where DWTS stars have been rehearsing, according to paparazzi photos obtained by Just Jared.

While Jackson covered up in an oversized orange hoodie and a black face mask, Just Jared was able to corroborate their intel thanks to the photo subject's handbag. The accessory in question is a white Von Dutch purse with silver trim. On Friday, Jackson shared a photo with the very same bag on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram What goes around, comes back around A post shared by S K A I (@skaijackson) on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

As for who is partnering with the Disney Channel alum, all signs point to Alan Bersten. A photographer spotted Bersten, a confirmed pro for Season 29, at the studio at the same time as Jackson. This stint will be Bersten's fourth time on Dancing With the Stars. He has appeared in the past four seasons, partnering with Debbie Gibson, Mirai Nagasu, Alexis Ren and Hannah Brown. He and the Bachelorette alum actually won Season 28, making him the defending champ going into this new season.

Jackson is best known for her work on the Disney Channel. She starred as Zuri Ross in 98 episodes of Jessie and 59 episodes of Bunk'd. She also made appearances on Good Luck Charlie, K.C. Undercover and Austin & Ally. She's also known for her voice work, lending her talents to Dragons: Rescue Riders, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, Ultimate Spider-Man, Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil and a series of Marvel Rising shorts. She's also made quite the splash on social media in recent years, becoming the subject of a popular meme and getting a load of attention for her Instagram presence.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 will premiere on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will nor return this season, and ABC has Tyra Banks as the new host. The judges panel of Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba will remain intact. Aside from Bersten, the other pros for Season 29 are Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.