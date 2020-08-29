'Dancing With the Stars': 2 More Celebrities Reportedly Confirmed for Season 29 Cast

✖

Three more stars are making their way to the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. Us Weekly reported that Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, and Vernon Davis are set to join the ABC series for Season 29. They join former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean in the cast. Season 29 of DWTS is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Metcalfe is best known for his roles in Desperate Housewives and John Tucker Must Die amongst a slew of other projects. Davis is a former professional NFL player and played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos throughout his career. As a player on the Broncos, he won the Super Bowl in 2015. He has since finished his professional football career. While Us Weekly was the first to share the news about Metcalfe and Davis joining DWTS, it was previously reported that Heche was in talks to compete on the ABC program. On Monday, E! News reported that the actor, who is known for her roles in Donnie Brasco and Seven Days, Seven Nights, had been in talks with ABC and DWTS producers to join Season 29. Now, given this recent report about DWTS' casting news, it appears as if Heche is officially on board to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Two other stars were reportedly in talks with DWTS about appearing on the upcoming season of the reality series. Carole Baskin, who rose to fame after appearing in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, is reportedly being considered to appear on DWTS, a notion that has already gotten fans of the Netflix series talking. Additionally, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset also may appear on Season 29. These famous figures would join both Bachelorette Bristowe and Backstreet Boys member McLean, who were both already confirmed to be a part of the show's next season.

On Thursday, McLean confirmed that he would be competing on Season 29 of DWTS. To announce the news, he posted a selfie from a dance studio and thanked those behind the ABC series for giving him the opportunity to show off his dance moves this fall. He wrote, “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”